Kerry archaeological project seeks volunteers to help ‘Dig Tralee’

Kerry County Council-spearheaded investigation of the Neolithic site of Knockanacuig prepares for a second summer

PROSPECTIVE archaeologists are hereby put on notice of the possibility of joining a fascinating project this summer – by taking part in a ‘dig’ at the site where the town of Tralee might have begun.

Under Kerry County Council and the expert guidance of Kerry County Museum staff, scores of volunteers began the first phase of unearthing the layers of history at Knockanacuig in the Kerries, to the west of Tralee.

Now, Dig Tralee is calling on people for a second year to help burrow even deeper into the mysterious past at the ancient site.

All interested were invited to attend Kerry County Library on Tuesday, March 28, at 7pm to find out more.

Or you can get in touch with Kerry County Museum by phone 066 712 7777; email info@kerrymuseum.ie or check out www.kerrymuseum.ie or the Museum’s social media accounts to find out more.

Much of promise was discovered by the painstaking sleuths last year, even the fact the site was much older than initially thought. Dig Tralee showed it has been in continuous use since the early Neolithic