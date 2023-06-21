Joseph O’Connor bound for Kerry in celebration of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty’s heroism

O’Connor hits the INEC on July 13 for major discussion of his latest novel My Father's House –about the life-saving exploits of the Kerry cleric in wartime Rome

NEVER has the incredible wartime story of Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty been fictionalised in such a vividly immersive experience as in Joseph O’Connor’s latest acclaimed novel My Father’s House.

The Scarlet and the Black gave us Gregory Peck as the Killarney cleric in a popular 1983 CBS TV treatment of O’Flaherty’s cat-and-mouse battle with the SS – itself based on JP Gallagher’s The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican from ‘67.

Numerous other historic accounts of his exploits during the ten-month Nazi occupation of Rome in 1943 tend to run a little dry, for all the drama.

But under O’Connor’s deft pen the character of O’Flaherty, and the high-stakes mission he pursued along the darkened cobbles of occupied Rome, is finally rendered with a level of authenticity that makes for a powerful work of art so deserved of the subject.

Fans of such wartime thriller masters as the likes of Alan Furst and Philip Kerr are in for a treat, every bit as much as O’Connor’s expansive literary fan base.

Better again, O’Connor is now returning to Monsignor O’Flaherty’s beloved home town of Killarney next month for a very special event at the INEC – at which he will talk about the cleric and the book in conversation with Philip King of Other Voices fame; taking place on Thursday, July 13, at 7pm.

The writer told The Kerryman he’s relishing the prospect of the night, billed as My Father’s House: Joseph O’Connor in Conversation.

He speaks of his subject with evident affection. O’Connor has spent the best part of recent years marinating in every last bit of historic material relating to the Kiskeam-born cleric – most importantly the trove of letters from Rome to which O’Flaherty’s family gave him access.

O’Flaherty’s achievement – and that of the other members of the ‘Choir’ escape line he led – saving the lives of Jews and British POWs from the murderous clutches of the Nazis cannot be understated.

“There are thousands of people alive today because of him. He was very modest and didn’t talk about it much, but independent historians have put the figure of those he and his group saved at between 6,500 and 7,000 people. Everyone of them, their children and and their grandchildren owe something to this one Kerry man,” Joseph O’Connor said.

His faith, his conscience and a healthy dollop of ‘Kerry stubbornness’ appears to have left the Monsignor with no option, from the moment the jackboots hit the Eternal City, but to embark on his dangerous mission – facing not only mortal threat from the SS but censure from both the Irish government and the Vatican.

“He was surrounded by people telling him not to do what he was doing, including the Dublin government, which was neutral; most immediately, the Germans threatening him of course, but from the Papal authorities also who had serious concerns about the cultural and architectural heritage of the Vatican. They didn’t want the Nazis invading [the neutral Papal state] by using his work as a pretext.”

O’Flaherty’s bravery appears even greater in this lonely light.

“He had the kind of moral compass that, to me, Nelson Mandela had. And my sense is that he wouldn’t have been able to have lived with himself if he hadn’t done what was right.

“He had a powerful individual sense that he would do what was right and a touch of the aul’ Kerry stubborness carried him along, I think. But when it was all over he was very happy to go back to his old life and to his teaching.”

The Monsignor was a man of contradictions as O’Connor explains – an intellectual who moved from a life spent largely in the mind to one of action, running thousands through an escape line extending along the darkest corners of the ancient city.

“He was a fascinating man of contradiction, he was very scholarly, he had three PhDs, he spoke six languages. He was obviously a Catholic priest, but a teacher and theologian too, and I think he would have liked to have continued in that vein, but the action overtook him.”

He was also a scratch golfer by late adolescence having grown up in Killarney Golf Club where his father worked as a steward; a fan of boxing and someone wholly comfortable in social gatherings.

It seems that Kerry remained vital to the priest throughout his time in the Curia – as revealed in the letters written home to family.

“I’ve read all of his surviving letters, and you can clearly see his own deep affection and love for Kerry was always there. It’s very touching and likable to see how this great and courageous man, would write home for all the gossip, the football results, write about the lakes and the people. Kerry was always extremely important to him.”

For a Jackeen, O’Connor does some job nailing a voice for O’Flaherty. It comes across as pitch-perfect, from his first appearance bursting out of a car door to admonish a loutish Roman standing in the way of his vital mission-of-the-hour saving an injured British POW’s life.

It was his close work with so many British – including the Ambassador to the Holy See – that might even have led to his post-war reticence. O’Connor could find just one reasonably long interview the Monsignor ever gave. “And I think he did it just to be rid of it.

“I think he would have been aware of the sensitivities, as someone who had been roughed up by the Black and Tans himself. It might have informed part of his silence as there were some people for whom it might not have been a great look – that someone went to the help of British soldiers.” Book now through www.inec.ie.