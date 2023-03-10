Create countless memories along Kerry stretch of the stunning Wild Atlantic Way

The Wild Atlantic Way remains one of the most spectacular ways to enjoy County Kerry.

As the longest defined coastal drive in the world, visitors to Kerry looking for that one-of-a-kind experience of natural beauty and breath-taking scenery, this is it.

The Wild Atlantic Way has some 2,500km stretch of coast that will enthral the senses. Kerry boasts the longest section of the Wild Atlantic Way with 19 Discovery Points, 4 Embarkation Points and 1 Signature Point, with plans to development even more.

The Kerry route never fails to create countless memories. From cliff top views to great hikes and from historic cities to picture perfect coastal villages and some of the best surfing in the world, the Wild Atlantic Way drive caters for tourists of all ages and tastes. Slow down and experience attractions, walks, cycles, golf, fishing, surfing, swimming and places to stay along the Wild Atlantic Way Kerry.

You can join the Wild Atlantic Way at any number of points along its length, complete it in either direction or enjoy the many shorter side loops. There’s a distinctly edge-of-the-world feel to the Kerry Wild Atlantic Way.

You can also log into the ‘Atlantic Discovery App’ which is a location specific information portal showing sites of interest, walks, activities, current events, and amenities. It also guides you to your next stop along the Wild Atlantic Way while highlighting points of interest along the intervening route.

With remote ancient islands, sublime cinematic scenery, world-famous heritage sites and sandy shores galore, you’ll soon discover that Kerry is truly exquisite. Covering much of the Wild Atlantic Way’s southern peninsulas region, enjoy exceptional walking trails and breath-taking driving routes that stretch over up to five striking peninsulas.

Kerry is also characterised by its peninsulas that strike out into the Atlantic, including the Iveragh Peninsula, the Beara Peninsula, and the Dingle Peninsula which is as far west as one can travel in Ireland. The western coast also has the Skellig Islands, the Blasket Islands and Valentia Island nestling just off the shoreline. So, be sure to take your Kerry holiday the Wild Atlantic Way.