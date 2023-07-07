Craic in the Kerry parishes of Glenflesk and Barraduff: Flesk Fest 2023

Glenflesk GAA launching their the "Flesk Fest 2023", a weekend of live music, fun and entertainment, which will be held at Barraduff Community Field on July 21st, 22nd and 23rd. At the launch were front l-r: Niamh O'Connor, Mary O'Brien, Derry Healy Vice-Chairman, Gavin Kelly, Ollie Favier, Eugene Bowler and members of the Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Flesk Fest is back this year, and with two more days added to the festival, its set to be the best one yet!

The festival, which is a Glenflesk GAA fundraiser, usually only runs for one day but will now take place from July 21 – July 23, in Barraduff Community Field.

Talking about the addition of two more days to the festival, Derry Healy, Glenflesk GAA, told The Kerryman.

“Obviously, we were off for two years because of Covid and it used to be on in the Kerry Way but this year we changed it to a three-day event, we’re trying to do something for everyone, especially getting elderly people out after Covid, dancing, meeting people”.

The celebrations kick off on Friday night with ‘Dance Hall Friday’. A mix of traditional Irish dance and music is sure to get everyone moving. Gates open at 5pm and live music starts at 7pm.

Saturday keeps the atmosphere electric with ‘The Big Stage’. Gates open for 12pm and live music starts from 3pm. The main event of the whole weekend, local band Up in Smoke, will start from 7pm, followed by DJ Gav Kelly.

Sunday will bring the festivities to a close with ‘Family Fun Day’. Gates open from 12pm. Face painting, food, and fun for all is in store. The All Ireland Hurling final will also be televised, live on the big screen.

A fully licensed bar and food trucks will be available throughout the weekend.

Day and weekend tickets are available online and at the locality. Under 16s go free!

To get your tickets now or for further information, visit member.clubforce.com.