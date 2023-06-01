Aingeala Flannery wins the big Kerry Group prize at Listowel Writers’ Week

31.5.2023 : Repro Free : Ellen Reay Kerry Enjoys the Sun at the start of Listowel Writers’ Week, Ireland’s oldest Literary and Arts Festival, where writers, artists and poets congregate in the beautiful heritage town of Listowel, Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Dublin writer Daniel Wade outside the Listowel Arms Hotel on the opening night of Writers' Week. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Listowel Writers' Week Festival Manager Simone Langemann enjoying the sunshine on the opening evening of Writers' Week. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Winner of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2023 for her novel The Amusements, Aingeala Flannery. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Ballybunion might be just out the road but it was Munster’s westernmost seaside resort of Tramore that stole the show at the opening night of Writers’ Week in Listowel as Aingeala Flannery was announced as the winner of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year 2023 for The Amusements.

A coming-of-age tale set in the famous resort town of her native Co Waterford, The Amusements was described as ‘painfully funny’ and ‘arrestingly original’ by judges, novelist Patrick Gale and Times Radio broadcaster Manveen Rana.

The location of the winning narrative only added to the heat in the Listowel Arms Hotel ballroom on a baking-hot night on Wednesday for the 2023 festivities.

The award is the largest monetary one for Irish writers, netting Ms Flannery a prize of €20,000 and ever further enhancement of her literary credentials.

“We felt Aingeala Flannery’s painfully funny first novel, The Amusements, was arrestingly original in its layered portrayal of a community at once tight and divided,” the judges remarked.

Catherine Keogh, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Officer of Kerry Group presented the award to Aingeala, stating:

“We wish to extend our congratulations to Aingeala and all the authors shortlisted for this prestigious award. This year’s shortlist was exceptional and we at Kerry are proud to work with Listowel Writers’ Week to celebrate this extraordinary talent.”

Chair of the Board of Writers’ Week Catherine Moylan said:

“We are delighted for Aingeala and her wonderful debut novel, The Amusements. On behalf of everyone at Writers’ Week, we would like to congratulate her and all the shortlist on their success. As always, there was a wonderful selection of Irish novels to choose from. Thanks to our loyal sponsors, Kerry Group for helping us continue to promote Irish Literature and to the adjudicators, Patrick and Manveen for selecting a worthy winner”

The Pigott Poetry Prize is generously sponsored each year by Mark Pigott, KBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of PACCAR Inc. Mark’s family originated from Listowel and emigrated to the United States in the late 1890s. The Prize is for a single volume of poetry and was presented to Tom French, with a prize of €12,000. His book, Company, is published by Gallery Books, and judges were Martin Dyar and Clodagh Beresford Dunne.

The John B. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award was meanwhile presented to Stephen Rea by Seamus O’Hara.

Stephen Rea and Seamus O’Hara are among those set to take part in a gala reading of The Translations of Seamus Heaney on the first day of programmed events.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland said: “Festivals and events are a key element of the tourism offering in Ireland, and Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support this year’s Listowel Writers Week, which will showcase the very best of Irish arts, heritage and culture to domestic and international visitors. Developing unique and immersive visitor experiences like Listowel Writers Week plays an important role in the recovery of the tourism sector for the county and the wider Wild Atlantic Way region. Festivals like Listowel Writers Week create new and compelling reasons for visitors to explore Ireland and experience first-hand our world-famous arts and culture. They have the ability to drive footfall for local businesses, which in turn generates revenue and supports jobs in communities and revenue generation.”

Pulitzer Prize-winners Richard Ford and Paul Muldoon are to feature prominently in the proceedings over the coming days.

Author of The Sportswriter and Independence Day, Richard Ford, will be in conversation with Sean Carlson on the afternoon of Sunday, June 3, while Paul Muldoon will be in conversation with musical icon Paul Brady about his recently published autobiography, Crazy Dreams.

Kerry great Paul Galvin will be talking about the history of men’s fashion in Ireland and his book Threads, while Listowel’s Emma Larkin will be leading an event to mark the publication of Twin Power: The Lost Cup, a sports-themed book for children.

Victoria Kennefick will be reading at the gala celebration of The Translations of Seamus Heaney, as well as reading her own work.

Highly acclaimed emerging talents will also make their Listowel debut, such as Michael Magee, author of Close to Home and Megan Nolan, author of Acts of Desperation.

The very best in small, independent publishing will be represented by Fergus Cronin and Nithy Kasa, two debut authors of short fiction and poetry from Doire Press. Poetry Ireland is sponsoring a new Lunch Poems initiative that will see six emerging talents read their work in the town square.

A full programme is available via writersweek.ie