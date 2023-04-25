Killarney’s Dr Crokes team up with ‘Alone’ in new series of health promotion initiatives

Eamonn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes Health and Wellbeing Officer, Christine Klein and Breda Dyland Kerry Cancer Support Group pictured at the 'Breast Cancer Support' event of the Health Awareness programme in the Dr Crokes GAA Club. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eamonn Fitzgerald, the Dr Crokes Health and Wellbeing Officer, Christine Klein and Breda Dyland Kerry Cancer Support Group pictured at the 'Breast Cancer Support' event of the Health Awareness programme in the Dr Crokes GAA Club. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Pictured at the Launch of GAA & ALONE Partnership in the Dr Crokes GAA Clubhouse on Monday night, where Stefan Dodds Support Coordinator ALONE demonstrated how assistive technology helps people live comfortable alone. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Stuart Moloney Regional Coordinator for Community and Health, Stefan Dodds Support Coordinator ALONE; standing l-r: Rachel Foley, Risteard Clancy, Eamonn Fitzgerald, Matt O'Neill Dr Crokes Chairman, Kathleen Fitzgerald, Shannon Howe Support Coordinator ALONE, Bernie Reen Chairperson Munster Health and Wellbeing and Games for All at the Launch of GAA & ALONE Partnership in the Dr Crokes GAA Clubhouse on Monday night. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The Dr Crokes GAA club in Killarney this past week welcomed representatives from the charity ‘Alone’ to their clubhouse where they gave a very informative talk to carers and/or family members, who have some concerns for the health and wellbeing of parents/relatives living alone.

As just one one of four clubs nationally in the GAA to pilot this partnership between the GAA and ‘Alone’, members of Dr Crokes spoke this week of their delight and pride at being able to offer their support for the important work being done by the charity in the Killarney area.

“Dr. Crokes are delighted and proud to support the ALONE project in the Killarney area. It is a perfect fit for a community-based organisation like the GAA,” said Matt O’Neill, the Chairman of Dr Crokes.

“Dr Crokes’ Healthy Club initiative has looked to provide healthy and inclusive projects both for members and the broader Killarney and environs’ community, including Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, gambling addiction and our regular Tuesday ‘Gentle Fitness programme for the 60 plus age group. We are excited with the GAA opportunity to broaden our scope to include the ‘Alone’ project, which is a superb initiative that assists our more senior neighbours and friends to live an independent life in their own homes,” he continued.

The event on Monday saw those in attendance given the chance to chat and discuss various topics with ‘Alone’ officials including demonstrating the value of popular items for older people living alone such as the doorbell and pendant alarm as well as the Alexa device.

The benefits of Alexa that were talked about on the night included being easy to setup to enable free visual contact with friends and family, local or distant, acting as a reminder to take medications and do the shopping list and is voice controlled which is easier for those visually impaired and of the generation that didn’t grow up with modern technology and are puzzled by it.

This ‘Alone’ event follows on from another similar health promotion event that was held by the club last week that focused on breast cancer; here those who attended got to listen to presenters telling their stories on their journeys from initial shock at their diagnosis to recovery and how they cope.

Opportunities were given to meet and chat in confidence with presenters at informal teas/coffees after the session.

Two more events will be held by the club over the next two weeks including a gambling addiction seminar this coming May 1 while a prostate cancer event will take place on May 8.

All events free and are open to the general public. They will run from 7:30pm to 8:30pm followed by an informal chat and opportunities to speak in confidence to the speaker about your concerns. Teas/coffees/biscuits will be provided on the night.