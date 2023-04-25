Kerry’s Anthony O’Carroll takes maiden road race win in Cookstown

The Ballyduff man won the Senior Support Race on Saturday after qualifying in pole position on Friday

Road racer Anthony O’Carroll took his maiden race victory at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday. The Ballyduff man won the Senior Support Race on Saturday after qualifying in pole position on Friday.

O’Carroll made his road racing debut at the famous County Tyrone track in 2020. It was the first step in a long-term ambition to race the legendary Isle of Man TT in the future.

The Cookstown 100 was the opening meeting in the 2023 Northern Ireland Road Racing Championship, and he entered three races over the course of weekend.

He also finished second in the Junior Support race and took third place in the Supertwin race which was won by road racing royalty Michael Dunlop.

“I would have gladly gone home after winning the first race,” said O’Carroll “A huge thanks to everyone who got me this far.”

Meanwhile, the No Hopers Motorcycle Club is hosting a fundraising night on Sunday to help road O’Carroll’s bid to race on the Isle of Man later this year. The fundraiser will take place in Tomaisin’s Bar, Lisselton and the day-long event will include motorcycle ride-outs and a rock concert.

Tralee-based rider Daragh Crean made his Northern Ireland road race debut at Cookstown. Crean, a class frontrunner in the Dunlop Irish Masters Championship in Mondello Park made his road racing debut at the Waldersrtown, near Athlone event last July on his Aprilia RS660.

He has struck a deal with the Isle of Man-based Italian racing team to contest selected road races this year. Despite not seeing his Faraldo Racing FR450R until Thursday night he managed third in the Moto 450 element of the Royal Hotel Lightweight race.

He entered his Nedar Heat-backed Aprilia in the Junior Support race. Despite qualifying second- and ahead of O’Carroll - he elected to sit out the race due to the deteriorating conditions. He did not start the very wet SuperTwins race.

Fellow Kerry man and classic racer Stephen Walsh was also competing in Cookstown. The Honda CB350 rider finished tenth in the McKinstry Skip Hire Junior Classic 350cc race, just one place behind defending Irish champion Andy Gildea.

Tipperary-based Tommy Heaphy, who is originally from Ballylongford finished fifth in the Senior Support race.