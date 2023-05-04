Kerry woman warns of online charity sites after giving money – ‘I didn’t have it to lose in the first place’

A Tralee woman who bid €150 for a sofa she saw advertised on a Facebook charity page now feels she has lost her money.

The woman said she ‘badly needed’ the couch but couldn’t afford to buy a new one.

When she spotted a second-hand couch had been donated to a charity Facebook page last November, she made inquiries about it.

At the time, the Facebook page accepted items from the public that were given to the person who bid the highest in vouchers, which in turn were donated to people in further need.

The page has since been removed following a raft of complaints from the public who are angry with the way donations were handled.

Messages seen by The Kerryman show the administrator of the charity site engaged in heated disagreement with a person over the way items were sorted and distributed.

The admin said the items must be bid for with vouchers. The highest bidder then gets the item and the vouchers are donated to people in need.

However, the Tralee mother - who does not wish to be named – borrowed the money from a friend in the hope of getting the second-hand couch.

“I’m a single mom so I don’t have a lot of money. My landlord refused to replace the broken couch in the house. When I saw this couch, I asked for it. I didn’t know it was about bidding,” she said.

The woman was told the charity Facebook page was only accepting vouchers for the sofa. The woman upped her bid to €150 worth of vouchers, which was accepted.

“I was confused about it all. I was told my bid was accepted and to donate the vouchers, at which point the details of the person who donated the couch would be given to me,” she said.

However, the woman claims the couch she was shown was not the one initially advertised by the charity page. She was shown other sofas, which she says were of substandard quality. She then asked for her money back.

“They kept sending me pictures of furniture that I would put in a bin. I paid out what, for me, is a lot of money. It meant last Christmas was stressful for me as I didn’t have money to give away like that,” she said.

"This went on for weeks. They kept saying they would sort it but when I checked last week their Facebook page had gone,” she added.

More people have also come forward in recent days to share other stories of dealings with the charity Facebook page.

“The page admin told me my voucher was donated to a lovely family. As nice as that sounds, I don’t have that money to throw away and I still have a broken couch. I’m worse off now than I was before I looked for the couch,” the woman said.

A separate woman who donated couches to the charity site, also complained on social media that she had wanted them given to people in need, and not the ‘highest bidder’ – something, she felt, ‘defeats the whole purpose of donating to someone in need.’