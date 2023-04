Kerry SFL Division 4: Table-toppers Cromane make it four wins from four

St Michaels / Foilmore keep up the pressure with impressive win over Sneem / Derrynane

St Michaels / Foilmore keep up the pressure with impressive win over Sneem / Derrynane Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Jimmy Darcy Kerryman Today at 10:45