Kerry people in New York share their photos as city is enveloped in wildfire smoke from Canada
Thanks to the wildfires raging across Canada last week, a thick haze of smoke descended upon across New York City's iconic skyline last week, transforming the city into something akin to a scene from the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.
We put out the call this week for members of the Kerry diaspora in NYC to send us in their photos and looking at what was sent in, you’d almost be forgiven when looking at the photos for thinking that Ryan Gosling’s character from Blade Runner, Officer K, is about to emerge from the orange haze.
Such was the thickness of smoke, city and state officials scrambled to mount a response to the poor air quality, calling news conferences, issuing health advisories to stay indoors as well as handing out masks.
The quality of air became so bad over the few days that the city quickly had some of the worst air pollution in the world.
“Wednesday was the worst day here, the afternoon got really bad. It was much better by Friday and today it’s fine. On Wednesday, you could taste the smoke and it was surreal and crazy,” Valerie Tangey, a Killarney native who has been living in NYC for 19 years told The Kerryman.
Another Killarney local, Stephanie O’Callaghan told us that “the sky was very yellow and it appeared really dark at 2 pm that day. It was crazy. I stayed indoors that entire day as advised.”
Finally, Mar Fitzgerald and her husband, Tralee native Jonathan who are living in the West Village of Manhattan said that there was “nearly zero visibility” last Wednesday.
See all the photos in the gallery above.