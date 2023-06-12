Kerry people in New York share their photos as city is enveloped in wildfire smoke from Canada

Valerie Tangey from Killarney has been living in New York for the past 19 years and she sent us in this photo of the smoke last Wednesday.

Stephanie O'Callaghan from Killarney took this photo last Wednesday June 7 in mid-Manhattan. "The sky was very yellow and it appeared really dark at 2 pm that day. It was crazy. I stayed indoors that entire day as advised," Stephanie said.

Donnchadh Costello, a Killorglin native who is working in Manhattan every day, sent us in this photo of him masked up with the sun shrouded in smoke and the Empire State Building in the background.

A photo from Susan Farrelly that was taken at 1:30pm in the afternoon last Wednesday.

Before and after shots of the view that Mar Fitzgerald and her husband, Tralee native Jonathan can typically see from their living room in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan. The left photo was taken on Friday with the Statue of Liberty, the Hudson River and New Jersey visible while the right photo was taken last Wednesday, June 7 with Mar saying that there "nearly zero visibility" on Wednesday.

A photo of Port Newark's container terminal just south of the Hudson in New York City that was taken and sent in by Darragh O’Regan from Irremore, Listowel who is now working at Liebherr container cranes full time out there.

Ballyheigue’s Don O’Neill and his husband Pascal masked up while taking a walk in Central Park as smoke from wilfdfires in Canada engulf the city and other parts of the east coast.

Thanks to the wildfires raging across Canada last week, a thick haze of smoke descended upon across New York City's iconic skyline last week, transforming the city into something akin to a scene from the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.

We put out the call this week for members of the Kerry diaspora in NYC to send us in their photos and looking at what was sent in, you’d almost be forgiven when looking at the photos for thinking that Ryan Gosling’s character from Blade Runner, Officer K, is about to emerge from the orange haze.

Such was the thickness of smoke, city and state officials scrambled to mount a response to the poor air quality, calling news conferences, issuing health advisories to stay indoors as well as handing out masks.

The quality of air became so bad over the few days that the city quickly had some of the worst air pollution in the world.

“Wednesday was the worst day here, the afternoon got really bad. It was much better by Friday and today it’s fine. On Wednesday, you could taste the smoke and it was surreal and crazy,” Valerie Tangey, a Killarney native who has been living in NYC for 19 years told The Kerryman.

Another Killarney local, Stephanie O’Callaghan told us that “the sky was very yellow and it appeared really dark at 2 pm that day. It was crazy. I stayed indoors that entire day as advised.”

Finally, Mar Fitzgerald and her husband, Tralee native Jonathan who are living in the West Village of Manhattan said that there was “nearly zero visibility” last Wednesday.

See all the photos in the gallery above.