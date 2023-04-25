Kerry IFA chairman re-elected by one vote in heated AGM in Tralee

One vote is all that separated the candidates in the race for chairmanship of the Kerry Irish Farmers Association (IFA) during a heated meeting held in Tralee on Monday evening.

Kenny Jones was re-elected as county chair of Kerry IFA when he secured 87 votes, one more vote than his opponent, Kenneth O’Connell, who received 86 votes.

The AGM took place at the Manor West Hotel and was well-attended by the members. However, there were question marks over one contested vote amongst delegates which was eventually deemed to be valid by the IFA National returning officer, Martin Stapleton.

The vote in question had a number one next to Mr Jones and a number two next to Mr O’Connell. These were both scribbled out and an ‘x’ placed in the box allocated to Mr Jones on the ballot paper.

This drew objections from the floor, especially towards the returning officer Mr Stapleton – the IFA’s national officer.

The happenings rekindled memories of how the IFA headquarters had dealt with the fractious complaints lodged by Kenny Jones against executive members in 2022. The narrow margin of vote highlighted the current extent of polarisation in Kerry IFA.

Events caused the meeting to stall for a brief period as members voiced their objections from the floor concerning Mr Stapleton who was shouted down several times.

The Munster Regional Chairman Harold Kingston was forced to take over the microphone and appeal to the delegates to calm so a vote could commence.

A representative for each of the delegates oversaw the counting of the votes in a separate room.

Mr O’Connell spoke after the result saying he accepted it and appealed to members to back and support Mr Jones as Kerry IFA chair. Mr O’Connell said it was important that members be ‘governed by the ballot’.

Also at the AGM, Billy Dee was elected Kerry IFA vice-chair; Mary Fleming retained her place as an executive council delegate; Owen O’Sullivan is the chair of Kerry’s dairy committee; John O’Sullivan is county secretary; Tommy Culloty was elected chairman of the environment committee, while Eamon Horgan is the new chairman of the sheep committee.

There are 50 IFA branches in Kerry comprising over 5,000 members.