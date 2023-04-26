‘Frustration’ in Kerry as ‘€9m sewerage project hasn’t moved in four months’

Residents in the Kilcummin area – and commuters who would have travelled through the area on a daily basis – are becoming increasingly frustrated with the ongoing sewerage scheme works that are leading to traffic congestion on a daily basis.

Works began in late 2022 on the long awaited and much needed Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

To facilitate the works, road closure are in place, including from Lower Coolcorcoran Road to Upper Coolcorcoran Road from January 3 to March 31 and on the Killarney Road, from Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village from January 3 to September 8.

This has led to significant congestion every single day and has also led to dangerous driving conditions on other roads, including the Woodline road, according to Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan who said that Irish Water and the contractors of the project are not providing enough information on the ongoing works.

His claims are reiterated by Cllr Brendan Cronin who said there is a lot of ‘frustration’ which is caused by a lack of information and Irish Water claims that the project is progressing when it is clear that there has been very little progress.

Councillors and residents claim the project has not made much progress in the last four months and, as the summer approaches, they have grave concerns for increased traffic congestion in the area.

Given the approaching tourism season, local tourist accommodation providers and businesses are very concerned as they cannot function effectively with the works currently taking place.

“This is a €9m project and it hasn’t moved in four months from the cross at Coolcorcoran,” said Cllr O’Callaghan.

“Residents in Páirc Chuimín in Kilcummin still can’t come down the normal way, they have to go over to the Tralee road and come in where it is backlogged. It will be even more nuts during the summer.”

“There are AirBnb’s closed since the works began … Tourists can’t get up to Kilcummin. It was €8 in a taxi previously, now it is €24 because of the works... I’d barely drive it myself.”

Cllr Cronin said there has been great upset in the area.

“There is a lot of anger, people are frustrated,” he said adding that once information is provided people can understand the delays better.

Shifting sands during the excavation is slowing the project and the presence of water mains on both sides of the road is also a major factor affecting the works.

The Coolcorcoran road re-opened this week, a month later than first announced, but was closed by Kerry County Council for a few extra days to facilitate other works.

Councillors met with Irish Water on Monday to voice the frustration of the people and called for the national body to provide more information so people know what is happening.

The project is due for completion in 2024.