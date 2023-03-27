Kerry undergraduates benefit from second year of annual Tricel bursary

Tricel CEO Mike Stack presenting Caoilinn O’Donoghue and Colin O’Sullivan with the industry's annual bursary award for 2023.

Designed to identify talented students and provide support and motivation to reach their full academic and professional abilities, it is already proving its worth in no uncertain way.

In its inaugural year, as a pilot scheme the award focussed on employee’s children across the Irish sites.

In 2023, it is envisaged that access to the bursary awards will extend to all employee’s children across the group – at home and abroad.

In January 2023, Mike Stack, Tricel Group CEO, was delighted to award both Colin O’Sullivan and Caoilinn O’Donoghue with a €1,000 bursary each and an opportunity to gain valuable, hands-on work experience in Tricel.

Colin is a second-year student at MTU, Kerry. He is currently studying a Bachelor of Business (Honours) in Accounting. Colin has been working as a general operative with Tricel during school breaks and weekends.

Caoilinn O’Donoghue is currently in her second year of Design and Manufacturing Engineering in University of Limerick.

Tricel would like to congratulate such worthy recipients and wish them every success in their future academic endeavours.