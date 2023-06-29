Kerry-headquartered wind energy firm Enercon celebrates first 25 years in Ireland

Celebration comes amid plans to create 30 more jobs on the island

ENERCON celebrates 25 Years in Ireland while officially opening its new centre in Killerisk, Tralee in a move set to create 30 new jobs. Pictured at Enercon’s Ireland head offices in Tralee on Thurdsay were actor Simon Delaney, Sean Kelly MEP, Managing Director ENERCON Ireland Noranne Stack, Stephen Murphy of ENERCON Ireland from Miltown and Johan Terpstra, CEO ENERCON Western Europe. Photo By Domnick Walsh

WIND energy company Enercon expects to create 30 more jobs across the island over the coming year in an expansion largely focused on its Kerry headquarters in Tralee.

The construction of the purpose-built office, training, warehouse facility and service station in Killerisk, Tralee, represents a major investment by the company which it said demonstrates its deepened commitment in the Irish market.

It said it expects to expand here as the onshore wind industry develops further.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly officiated at the opening of the new 1,900m2 facility in Tralee on Thursday, where staff were delighted to welcome him as well as special guest for the occasion Simon Delaney.

It formed a celebration that also marked Enercon’s 25 years in the Irish market, in which time they’ve erected nearly 700 turbines with an installed capacity of 1.4GW.

The company has been operating in the onshore generation market since 1984, with 7,000 turbines to its name globally.

Managing Director of Enercon Ireland Noranne Stack said thanked customers for their loyalty and support.

“The loyalty and support of our customers over the past 25 years has been fundamental in shaping the trajectory of our growth and maturity as an organisation. I want to offer a genuine thank you to all of our customers for this loyalty and support. We are looking forward to continuing this growth alongside our colleagues and customers.”