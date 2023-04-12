Four Kerry businesses up for Good Food Ireland awards

The Europe hotel and resort in Killarneyis one of four Kerry hospitality and food businesses that have been nomimated as finalist in the 2023 Good Food Ireland Awards. File photo

FOUR Kerry businesses have been nominated for awards at the upcoming Good Food Ireland awards, which will be presented next week.

Returning for the first time since COVID, the prestigious food and hospitality industry Awards will take place on Monday, April 17, at The K Club in Kildare.

The high-profile business lunch will be opened by guest of honour Simon Coveney TD – Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment – and attended by some 300 guests, including business owners; Irish and international chefs; buyers; food-and-drink writers; media and industry leaders.

Kerry business have been named as finalists in four of the awards’ main categories.

Killarney’s Europe Hotel is nominated in the Hotel of the Year category. The Kileen House Hotel and Rozzers Restaurant in Aghadoe is nominated for the Culinary Haven of the Year award.

The Leaf and Larder deli and bakery in Killorglin is in the running for the Shop of the Year title, while Cromane’s Réalt na Mara Shellfish is nominated for the Fish and Seafood Producer of the Year award.

The Good Food Ireland awards are unique in their cross-sector approach and core commitment to recognising local Irish produce with the aim of enhancing the links between agriculture and tourism. “For the last 17 years we have worked to create a greater understanding of the needs of both sectors to successfully broaden and deepen local agriculture and tourism linkages, helping make tourism work for economic diversification,” said the founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland Margaret Jeffares.

“The Good Food Ireland Awards celebrate the successful collaboration of businesses working together for inclusive economic growth.

“They recognise people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland’s food and drink, setting it in a cultural context to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance,” Ms Jaffares said.