TV supervet Noel caged to highlight 'dark puppy farm secret in joyful world of dogs'

Noel Fitzpatrick trapped himself in a cage to throw light on the conditions in which some puppies are kept

Noel Fitzpatrick, star of Channel 4's The Supervet, has trapped himself in a cage to highlight the conditions in which some farmed puppies are kept.

The Irish TV presenter and veterinary surgeon staged the stunt ahead of his new series of Animal Rescue Live, which explores the "silent crisis" in the puppy trade.

Some commercial dog breeding facilities, dubbed puppy farms, are poorly lit and cramped and some animals die from infection and genetic deformities, Noel said.

Secret

Fitzpatrick (51) sat inside a cage in the back of a moving van before posing for a picture to draw attention to the conditions in which some puppies are transported.

"There is a silent crisis happening right under our noses - a dark secret in the otherwise joyful world of dogs," he said.

"Tens of thousands of puppies are farmed and transported across the UK to be sold to unknowing families.

"Too young, too weak, too sick. I want to show everyone this terrible journey from their eyes.

"The more people know about this reality, the more we can work together to stop puppy farming forever."

Animal Rescue Live airs on Channel 4 in August