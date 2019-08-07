Soffia not going the usual path

Soffia will go at HQ for Eddie Lynam

Trainer Eddie Lynam has admitted that he is going to resist the temptation to trod a familiar path with his latest star sprinter.

Lynam has got Soffia to win her last three races, including the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, and it is a return to HQ that looks to be her next port of call.

The Meath-based trainer did win the Nunthorpe Stakes in 2010 and 2014 with Sole Power and admitted he did contemplate a late entry into that race with the Lady O'Reilly-owned four-year-old.

"There would be a temptation maybe to supplement her for the Nunthorpe, but we'll wait for the Flying Five Stakes," Lynam said.

The trainer recorded nine winners in Ireland for the last two seasons and Soffia has supplied him with three of his six victories so far this term.

Lynam did admit to some concern over the form of some of his string, but Soffia has flown the flag in style.

"Soffia is in good form, but the yard isn't. We have a lot of coughing and dirty noses, so I'm hoping she stays clear of it. At the minute ,she is fine," he admitted.

"She really excelled the last day and just keeps improving. I'd have been disappointed if she wasn't placed and delighted if she won, but she didn't win - she bolted up. She was very impressive.

"Roll on Champions Weekend."

Another bound for Champions Weekend is the Galway hat-trick hero One Cool Poet.

Matthew Smith's charge recorded a unique treble on the Flat at Galway in six days last week and now connections will target Ireland's premier fixture next month.

One Cool Poet started at Galway rated 66 and is now up to a mark of 91.

Smith said: "This time last week we didn't expect it to happen, it was brilliant and Saturday's win was by far his easiest.

"We'll look at one of the good handicaps on Champions Weekend, either a mile and a half or a mile-two."

It's an all0Flat card at Sligo this evening where GLOW WORM (2.35, Sligo) can finally get his head in front after five placed efforts on her five previous starts.

Ross O'Sullivan has replaced the injured Declan McDonogh with Tom Madden on DOLCE SICILY (3.05, Sligo) and Madden's 3lb claim can be a big plus in the Sligo Races Supporters Club 2020 Nursery Handicap.

Andrew Slattery can return from injury with a winner on KASTASA (4.35, Sligo). The leading apprentice missed Galway but can make up for it here on the Aga Khan-owned runner.

ELITE TROOPER GREY (5.05, Sligo) is another with strong claims.

Sligo TODAY

2.05 Commander

2.35 Glow Warm

3.05 Dolce Sicily

3.35 Trueba

4.05 Opening Verse

4.35 Kastasa

5.05 Elite Trooper Grey

5.35 Pearl Warrior