Dubs v Mayo rivalry sparks huge demand for tickets

Anticipation: Croke Park is heading for a full house for Satuday's All-Ireland SFC semifinal between Dublin and Mayo

Saturday's Croke Park All-Ireland semi-final betw een the decade's biggest football rivals prompted a frenzied early demand for tickets.

All initial public allocations were exhausted within 12 hours of going on sale yesterday.

There were huge queues at the GAA's ticket office on Dorset Street early yesterday morning after tickets went on general sale, while there were also reports of supporters spending over two hours waiting to purchase tickets, only for the website to crash due to a high volume of traffic.

The Herald understands that at one stage yesterday, there were over 20,000 people in an online queue seeking to buy tickets. Clubs in Dublin and Mayo will have their allocations distributed over the next 48 hours and it is highly unlikely that there will be any returns.

Initially, Croke Park had been reluctant to predict an 82,300 full house but given the scale of interest, a sell-out is now virtually certain.

GAA sources revealed that yesterday's demand was at the highest level they had seen for a match other than an All-Ireland final for years.