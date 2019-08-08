Red Rom's a runner!

Inter up their offer for striker as United talks over Eriksen move come to nothing

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen wants to go to Spain, not Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku wants to head off to Inter Milan and his agent is trying to push a deal through

Romelu Lukaku's agent is in London attempting to get the wantaway striker's Manchester United exit to Italy finalised as Old Trafford's interest in Tottenham's Christian Eriksen looks to be over.

Inter Milan have submitted a new and improved bid for Lukaku in the hope of finally signing the Belgian frontman.

The 26-year-old is hoping to leave Old Trafford for pastures new just two years after his big-money switch from Everton.

Having seen a swap deal with Juventus collapse due to Paulo Dybala's reluctance to go the other way, Lukaku surprisingly started the week training with former club Anderlecht.

Those developments have seen Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri redouble their effort to sign Lukaku.

Inter had a E60million opening offer rejected last month and have now upped terms in an attempt to finally strike a deal with United.

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello is understood to be in London to help get the move over the line, as well as discuss his client's recent issues.

The Belgian looks to be at the point of no return with United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably annoyed to see the striker's Twitter video showing internal data of the players' maximum speed in training.

Lukaku reportedly faces a fine for that despite swiftly deleting the post, plus another fine could be on its way for training away from United this week.

Eyebrows were raised on Monday when the striker was pictured training with boyhood club Anderlecht.

United's players had a day off on Monday and it was reported that Lukaku was expected back on Tuesday with the rest of Solskjaer's squad. However, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws published a photo of the striker training with Anderlecht once again - a matter United declined to comment on.

The player joined the Old Trafford giants on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia but failed to feature in any of their four matches due to knocks. He was also absent for the friendlies against Kristiansund and AC Milan upon returning to Europe.

It's understood that United explored a deal for Eriksen, whose contract with Tottenham only has one season to run.

The 27-year-old indicated earlier in the summer that he was ready to "try something new", but the Denmark international is believed to have set his sights on a switch to Real Madrid.

Discussions have come to an end so it looks unlikely that Eriksen will be heading to United, and time is running out if they are to add to their squad before today's 5pm transfer window deadline.

Despite the Lukaku and Eriksen situations, Solskjaer is understood to be largely happy with his squad. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have all arrived over the summer, and the Norwegian has been impressed by the development of United's young players during pre-season.

Teenager Mason Greenwood is in line to feature against Chelsea on Sunday after being omitted from the under-21s' EFL Trophy opener at Rotherham on Tuesday - a match in which Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong impressed in a 2-0 United win

The quartet will surely have roles to play in the first team this season, although it's believed loan moves are on the cards for some young players.

Questions remain over the future of experienced players like Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo, but ongoing transfer windows elsewhere in Europe could offer exit routes. Rojo is among a surfeit of options at centre-back that only grew with United's world-record acquisition of Harry Maguire.

Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and the injured Eric Bailly can all play there, so too Chris Smalling.

It's understood Everton asked about taking long- serving defender Smalling, 29, on loan, only to be informed the England player was staying at Old Trafford.