Real axe angry Bale

Gareth Bale was left out of the Real Madrid squad for last night's pre-season friendly with RB Salzburg.

Bale missed Real's trip to Germany for the Audi Cup last week after a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning collapsed.

It is understood Bale skipped the trip as he was furious with they way he's been treated by Real boss Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez.

The Wales forward's Bernabeu future has been uncertain since Zidane returned to Real in March.

Bale and Zidane did not get on during the Frenchman's first spell between 2016 and 2018. And Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said last month: "It's simple, Zidane doesn't like Gareth.

"There's no relationship between them. There never has been."

Bale, 30, who signed from Spurs in 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85million, has three years left on his Real contract.

The Premier League transfer window closes tonight at 5pm but Spain's transfer window ends on September 2 and Bale could still leave Real in the next few weeks.

The future of James Rodriguez, who's spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, is also uncertain.