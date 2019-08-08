Luiz Gunner go and join up with Unai at Emirates

David Luiz did not train with the Chelsea first team yesterday as Arsenal have once again been linked with a shock move for the Brazilian.

The Gunners were said to be eyeing the Chelsea defender last summer in a £20m deal and now reports in France suggest the north London outfit have rekindled that interested following the departure of Laurent Koscielny.

According to L'Equipe , the north London outfit have submitted an offer for Luiz, 32.

Despite only signing a new two-year contract with the Blues in May - which broke the club's policy of only handing players aged 30 or over one-year deals - Luiz has made it clear he wants to go following a series of fall-outs in the past week.

And the situation came to head just over 24 hours before the transfer window shuts at 5pm today, as Luiz trained away from the rest of head coach Frank Lampard's senior players.

Interested

Arsenal, whose coach Unai Emery worked with Luiz at Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the defender before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea are thought to be open to letting Luiz go with Lampard unlikely to consider the Brazilian for selection.

Luiz had spoken positively about the new era under Lampard at Chelsea, but it is understood there have been a number of bust-ups in the background surrounding the central defender.

Kurt Zouma partnered Andreas Christensen for Chelsea's final pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach and it seems Lampard will now put his faith in the pair for their first Premier League game of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.

Leeds are poised to win the race for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. The 20-year-old is expected to join the Championship club on loan for the season. He will be a replacement for Kemar Roofe who joined Anderlecht.