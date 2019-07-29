'Curtis is tough enough to face the music on exit', says Holly

Holly Carpenter thinks her former Dancing With The Stars partner Curtis Pritchard will be able to face the music when he leaves the Love Island villa because, having a famous brother, he is used to the limelight.

The professional dancer received some negative remarks online when his coupling with Amy Hart came to an abrupt end after he told her he didn't see himself having kids with her.

His head had been turned by newcomer Jourdan Riane in Casa Amor, but he ultimately never coupled with the other Islander.

Amy decided to leave the villa when she learned there was potential for Longford grid girl Maura Higgins and Curtis to couple up together.

"The situation with Amy didn't do him any favours," Herald diarist and former Miss Ireland Holly said.

"However, he has seen backlash with his brother so he knows what to expect, but for someone like Michael Griffiths, who was a fireman, it's overwhelming."

Holly said she thinks Maura and Curtis work well together and added that the future also looks bright for Curtis, who she had been romantically linked with after the pair were spotted having dinner together last Valentine's Day.

"His brother AJ and him have joined the dance training team on RuPaul's Drag Race," said Holly.

She also thought Limerick hunk Greg O'Shea could have a shout of winning the contest, despite being a late arrival.

"Greg and Amber could win and maybe even some people will vote to spite Michael because they hate what he did to Amber," she said.

"I'm glad Greg went into the villa because he brought the group together again."

However, she said his rugby career might come between the young couple because he is always travelling.

As for joining the cast herself, Holly said it was a case of "never say never".

However, she admitted she would find the public's commentary online tough to deal with, adding: "To see people slagging you would be hard to take."