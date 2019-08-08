Clubs pay tribute to tragic teen Mikey after holiday plunge death

A devastated community will release balloons in memory of the hugely popular Irish teenager who died after a fall while on holidays in Lanzarote.

Tributes continue to pour in following the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy (15), who lost his short battle for life in a Spanish hospital on Tuesday, while on holidays with his parents in Puerto del Carmen.

The community of Johnstown, Co Meath, where Mikey lived until recently, is holding a balloon-releasing ceremony at 9pm tonight.

Champion

Meanwhile, Johnstown Football Club, where he played, will hold a minute's silence in his memory at the People's Park at 8pm tomorrow for all club members and the wider community.

The club is encouraging players to wear their team jerseys.

Mikey Leddy was a talented footballer

"It's with great sadness our own Mikey Leddy has passed away. The tragic event that has happened has shocked us all. We would ask that everyone remembers Mikey for the champion he was and his fighting spirit," the club tweeted.

Reports said friends told police he injured his head on the ground after falling up to five metres from the top of a wall.

He was rushed to hospital in Arrecife where he died with his parents, Damien and Aisling, at his bedside.

Mikey was a talented player with the Navan O'Mahonys GAA Club at underage level.

The club said in a statement: "Navan O'Mahonys wish to express our profound sadness and shock at the tragic passing of Mikey Leddy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Leddy family and Mikey's many friends and team-mates."

Mikey's talent extended to soccer and he also played underage with Drogheda United Football Club in Co Louth, who said they were "heartbroken" at his death.

GAA and soccer clubs throughout the county have been extending their sympathies on his death.

"All at Drogheda United Football Club are heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of our former U-15s player, who has passed away. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends," the club wrote.

Mikey's social media has been flooded with tributes from a huge circle of friends.

Smile

One grief-stricken friend said: "To say the whole of Johnstown has come to a standstill is an understatement.

"You always had a smile on your face and never failed to make sure everyone else was smiling. Until we meet again, my friend. Fly high bro."

Another said: "God only takes the best! Rest in peace Mikey. You are gone but never forgotten, always in our hearts. You were so strong and such a nice person who always had a smile on your face. You are going to be missed so much."