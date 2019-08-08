Case struck out against man after €920,000 drug seizure

A court has struck out a cannabis possession case against a man who had been charged following the seizure of drugs with an estimated value of nearly €1m.

The case against transport worker Robert McGreevy (37) was withdrawn by the prosecution when he appeared at Blanchardstown District Court.

He had been charged in connection with a drugs haul in the west of the city last October.

Mr McGreevy, of St Peter's Road, Greenhills, west Dublin, was accused of possession of cannabis herb worth more than €13,000 with intent to sell or supply. He had also faced a related count of simple possession of the same drug.

The offences were alleged to have happened at Kilwarden Court, Clondalkin, last Oct- ober 16.

Objections

The case had been before the courts since Mr McGreevy's arrest that month, and the prosecution had previously been granted adjournments for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

At his first court appearance, Gda Shane McHugh had said the accused made no reply to either charge after caution.

Bail had been granted, with no garda objections, in the accused's own bond of €2,000, with €1,000 cash lodged.

When Mr McGreevy came back before the court, Judge David McHugh was asked to strike all charges out at the request of the prosecution.

He did so, leaving no charges against Mr McGreevy.

He had not been charged with possession of any drugs other than cannabis.

According to gardai at the time, cannabis herb, cocaine and heroin with a total estimated street value of €920,000 were seized in the Clondalkin raid.

Two other men had been arrested.