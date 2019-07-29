Bohan looking to push on

Getting free: Alex Rogers of Dublin in action against Alfie Morrison of Mayo. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Mick Bohan believes the reigning champions still have room for improvement despite chalking up another comprehensive victory as they marched into the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC with a 3-20 to 0-4 win over Monaghan.

They will meet Kerry in the knockout stages after the line-up for the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC was completed at the weekend.

The champions will meet Kerry on Bank Holiday Monday, August 5, and on the same weekend, Lidl NFL Division 1 champions Cork will take on Tyrone.

On August 10, Connacht champions Galway will tackle Waterford for a place in the semi-finals on August 25, with Mayo up against Armagh after the Orchard County produced a stunning victory over Cork at the weekend.

The return of captain Sinead Aherne, who accounted for 1-11, was a huge boost for the champions who led by 1-12 to 0-2 at the break and pushed on from there.

Manager Bohan said it was a good workout and they are now looking forward to the knockout phase.

"We were a little bit sloppy in the first half and probably took us 15 minutes to get a bit of rhythm.

"I thought it was a way better performance in the second half. I thought they were more clinical and just their movement got better but that's part of it.

"It takes games to get that harmony of a team working together so we're glad of this outing."

Monaghan trainer Ciaran Murphy said he was proud of his side's effort.

"Tough loss but when you consider where we were last week and coming up against the All-Ireland champions, I am proud of the girls' effort."