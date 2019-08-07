Arter joins his brother-in-law at the Cottagers

Harry Arter says he is aiming for promotion to the Premier League after his loan move to Fulham.

The Ireland international only signed a new four-year deal with Bournemouth last season but he has struggled for game time under Eddie Howe, spending most of last season on loan to Cardiff City.

That ended in disappointment as the Bluebirds were relegated to the Championship, as were Fulham, but Arter has high hopes for his spell at Craven Cottage, a season-long loan deal, joining his brother-in-law, manager Scott Parker, at the club.

"I'm delighted to be here. Fulham is a fantastic club, with a lot of ambition, who want to get back to the Premier League and I hope I can help them achieve that this season," he said.

Meanwhile, former Ireland man David Forde has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 39. The Galway native, capped 24 times at senior level, was a free agent after leaving Cambridge United at the end of last season and he's decided to stop playing.

"The time has come to lay down my gloves for the last time. I have been truly blessed," he said in a statement on Twitter.