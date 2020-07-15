Pictures: Wexford farm primed for dairy conversion sells for €1 million

Potential: The 77ac holding near Boolavogue has been leased for grazing and crops in recent years, but was formerly a dairy farm and much of the basic milking infrastructure is intact

A 77-acre farm in the Ferns area has sold for more than €1 million at auction. The property, with an address at Ballyorley Lower, carried a guide price of between €800,000 and €900,000 but with three active bidders it eventually rose to €1,120,000, the purchaser an adjoining dairy farmer.

The 77-acre holding included a range of sheds and outbuildings with the lands enjoying extensive frontage onto a local road. Laid out in three divisions, half the farm is in grass and the remaining half in tillage. The land was offered in the following lots: Lot 1: C. 47 acres including yard; Lot 2: C. 30 acres; Lot 3: The entire.

On the day of the auction, bidding for Lot 1 peaked at €550,000 with three active bidders. Lot 2 reached €260,000. This meant that the joint bid for the lands to be sold in two lots was €810,000.

Lot 3 (the entire) was then revisited after reaching €800,000 initially. Bidding swiftly surpassed the total of Lots 1 and 2 with an opening bid of €850,000. With plenty of activity, a final offer of €1,120,000 was made and the hammer fell.

Initially due to take place in Quinn Property's Carnew office, the auction was relocated to the main ring in Carnew Mart in order to facilitate proper social distancing and to accommodate the larger than expected crowd.

Speaking after proceedings, auctioneer David Quinn described the outcome as 'a vote of confidence in the local agricultural property market'.

'We were nervous beforehand about how the market would reopen, but we're very pleased to see it return on such a strong level. It really flew and went way above our expectations.

'It shows the strength of land in the North Wexford agricultural sector. We have other clients who were nervous about their lands but this will give them confidence now.'

Mr Quinn also reported a large number of disappointed parties in the room, who never got the opportunity to bid due to the brisk bidding and the strength of the price obtained.

The holding was run as a dairy farm for a number of years and is ideally set up to return to dairy production.

