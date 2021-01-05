We've a tough few weeks ahead of us but we've done it before

Every time I said Happy New Year this New Year's Eve I meant it with all my heart.

In fact the last time I meant it so wholeheartedly I was 16, had guzzled 3 bottles of Ritz and shifted a fella I'd fancied for ages. That night I wished Happy New Year to everybody I met with an enthusiasm that has never been matched…..until this year.

It's my only wish for 2021 - that we all have a happy, healthy New Year. I'm sure most of you feel the same. Sure what else would we be wishing for? Losing that extra stone, or getting fit, or giving up fags, drink etc? It all seems so trivial in comparison to what we've been through this year.

Never before have I so valued the health of my family and loved ones and even as I'm saying it I'm looking around to touch wood. Because I really believe - but for the grace of God go I. This virus is indiscriminate. Any of us could wake up in the morning and be showing symptoms. No one is exempt. There's a bitter irony to being so close to a vaccine roll out and the infection rates being higher than they have ever been before. In recent days almost 5,000 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in Ireland. The death toll is somewhere in the region of 2,600. This pandemic has devastated our country, wreaked havoc on our economy and left a trail of destruction in its wake. I have been angry in the past at those not adhering to restrictions. Honestly, it has made me want to punch people I know, smack them in the gob and tell them to stop being selfish b******s. But what good would it do? We all need to just concentrate on doing the right thing ourselves, stay home, restrict our movements and wear a mask. Finger pointing doesn't achieve anything and anger is such a negative waste of energy. We have to try and remember there is light at the end of the tunnel. It sounds so cliched but it is true. The end is in sight - we can't fall at the last hurdle. For now I'm happy enough to reminisce about carefree days gone by. Days I took for granted, that I will never take for granted again - an impromptu get together with friends, a night out on the town, a day in a big city, seeing the sights and enjoying the crowds, stopping to chat to someone on the street, without the barrier of wearing a mask. We will be there again - we have to believe that. We've a tough few weeks ahead of us but we've done it before - we can and WILL do it again. Every single person who has lost their life during this pandemic deserves our best efforts. Hang in there.