'The State of the World's Plants and Fungi'

Are fungi plants? They are certainly not animals, so in the old classification of all life forms into plants and animals they had to be plants. That simple approach no longer holds true.

Fungi are now regarded a distinct group for, among others, the following two reasons: all plants have cell walls made of cellulose; the cell walls of fungi are made of chitin, not cellulose. Also, all fungi absorb nutrients from other organisms, whereas plants make their own food.

The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London recently published its fourth 'State of the World's Plants and Fungi' report. This in-depth global overview was put together by 210 scientists from 42 countries, including Dr Karen Bacon and her team from NUI Galway.

In a time of loss of biodiversity globally it was to be expected that the report would contain another depressing litany of doom and gloom. True, the report does contain some bad news, but it is most heartening to learn that during 2019 no fewer than 1,942 plants and 1,886 fungi were named as new to science. That's almost 4,000 newly-discovered species with as yet unknown potential value as foods, drinks, medicines and/or fibres.

Kew's 2016 State of the World's Plants report estimated 21%, one in five, of plants were at risk of extinction. In the 2020 report that extinction risk is believed to be much higher than previously thought and is put at 39.4%; over one third of the world's plants.

On a more optimistic note, the new report shows nature-based solutions can address the triple threats of climate change, biodiversity loss and food security. The report highlights the pressing need to explore the solutions that plants and fungi could provide to address some of the pressures facing people and the planet. At present, societies are at risk by being too dependent on too few species.

Kew's recently-published report provides further evidence of the urgent need for nature-based solutions to address the triple threats of climate change, biodiversity loss and food security. The coming decades are seen as critical for how things are likely to pan out.

The full State of the World's Plants and Fungi Report can be read online at https://www.kew.org/science/state-of-the-worlds-plants-and-fungi.

Wexford People