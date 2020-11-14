'She'd rather spend the afternoon with Trump than go for a walk with us!​​​'

I don't know whose idea it was to decide that a family walk was the answer to our general boredom and apathy this weekend. Oh wait! I do know - it was the same person who thinks it's a good idea to wake teenagers up at 9 am of a Saturday and tell them their breakfast is ready!

Himself is an early riser. I am a night owl. It's a wonder we are still together to be quite honest about it. I love a lie in at the weekend. In fact I could stay in bed all day, reading the papers and watching TV if I was allowed.

The two teenagers in the house are……well, they're teenagers so obviously they love the leaba, especially when it comes to morning time. However Himself insists if he's up, the rest of us may as well be too.

He wouldn't be so obvious as to tell us to get up, but he likes to create noise, he starts hoovering or banging with a hammer or playing music really loud. In the end it's just easier to get up. The same applies to exercise. He loves a good 'aul brisk walk, does the man of the house whereas the rest of us would rather stick pins in our eyes. But in the interests of solidarity and the fact he'd promised to make dinner for us all, I agreed to a family walk, on behalf of all of us. What was I thinking? As soon as I said it, I knew it wasn't going to end well. The Eldest is actually pretty easy to bribe. Just mention cash or a takeaway and you have him on your side. The Youngest poses a much more difficult prospect. After much whinging and protestations, she reluctantly complied only when we threatened to confiscate her phone. She then refused to walk beside us, choosing instead to walk ten feet behind us, hurling various insults under her breath. Seeing as we are confined to a 5 km radius we decided to walk to the local park, which is reached by the main road. Half the town had the same idea and we saluted several acquaintances along the way. Everyone else seemed to have their full family intact and on good terms. 'Everyone is going to think we are not talking to her, or that she hates us.' I hiss at Himself after a few people looked questioningly at our youngest offspring hovering malevolently behind us. 'She does hate us. She's a teenager,' he said laughing and blowing the Fifteen year old a kiss. She probably stuck her two fingers up at us as soon as we weren't looking. We bought hot chocolate when we got to the park and sat at a bench. 'Now isn't this lovely? Didn't you enjoy that really, go on, admit it?' he says, beaming at the children. 'I'd rather spend the afternoon with Trump!' One can but try!