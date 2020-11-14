Faye goes back to her roots with sustainable home-grown fashion

At the age of 23 Faye Rochford moved to Paris and decided she wanted to work in the fashion industry. She had completed her degree in the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), receiving a BA Fashion Degree, and wanted to experience life in the most glamorous city in the world.

But, initially at least, life in France wasn't how she'd envisaged it.

'At the start it was the opposite of glamour and excitement, I had to work in an Irish bar to support myself,' she recalls of this time. 'But I got to experience the culture of the city and meet a lot of people within the industry, it's something I'd definitely recommend to those wanting to work in fashion.

'Then I went to New York and did a five-month placement there, I also got an internship in London with Philip Treacy (hat designer); it was all about building up contacts, realising how much work is involved, growing my knowledge.'

Faye then returned to Ireland, to Dublin to work as a designer with Primark, before moving to Philadelphia and bohemian label Freepeople. Describing her life in the US as 'hectic' she eventually found the lure of home too hard to resist.

'I grew up on a farm in Cleariestown. I was one of four girls, dad was a farmer, mam a teacher,' Faye says. 'We were always taught to be resourceful, to use our imaginations.

'They bought a house which was 200 years-old when I was in third year and this became the great project of our youth. Dad fully refurbished our house himself and mam was responsible for adding character and charm to the interior - an ongoing love of hers.

'So we were surrounded by antiques, salvaged and re-made furniture, and encouraged to experiment. We'd make craft projects with fabric, clay, paint, using whatever we had around us. So I always had an interest in re-purposed fabrics.'

This ability to be resourceful, combined with an appreciation for the history of a piece of fabric, stayed with Faye as her career in the fashion industry progressed.

'My experiences of travel and different cultures helped to shape me as a designer but I wanted to explore my own aesthetic,' she says,

'This, combined with the life changing experience of becoming a mother, pushed me to come back to my Irish roots. The fashion industry is very stylish, very fun, quite wild, it can be a bit mad, but all that didn't outweigh being back, I wanted my son to have the same kind of childhood I had.'

And so, in March of this year, Férí was launched. An independent label, it, according to Faye, 'combines the energy of old and new, creating pieces that inspire new stories'.

It does this by 're-making' old pieces of fabric, by taking material which would otherwise be destined for landfill and using it to create bespoke designs. In a world where disposable fashion has become the norm, Faye is keen to prolong the life of fabric, to produce environmentally friendly clothing.

'I use re-purposed vintage fabric which has already lived, it's often imperfect,' she says. 'Sustainability is sewn into the roots of FéRí. I deconstruct traditional textiles and pre-loved vintage clothing to inspire my designs.

Everything is designed in my studio, including all of my original prints which are hand-painted. I design slowly and mindfully, to create vibrant and imaginative pieces that are made to be cherished and passed on.

'Our motto is 'Wear. Care. Mend. Lend.' I want people to cherish the clothes they wear, to appreciate the craft, the design, the works that goes into it.'

Jonathan Rafter is the owner of Shoe Style International in Wexford town and went to school with one of Faye's sisters. When he heard Faye had returned home and set up her own business he was eager to help in whatever way he could.

So a partnership was born, a mini-collaboration which saw Faye launch her new collection 'With my sisters' at Shoe Style prior to the lockdown.

'I would have known Faye since we were young, so when I heard she had launched her new brand I wanted to help in whatever way I could,' Jonathan says.

'That's a big focus of ours, supporting local; we always try to get the behind Wexford and try and develop the area because it's a great town. And it's great to be able to work with other enterprises in the county.'

Her experiences during lockdown gave Faye the inspiration for the 'With my sisters' collection.

'Spending more time with family over the last few months, brought us closer together and conjured memories of growing up with my sisters on the farm,' she said. 'With my sisters is reminiscent of some of the experiences of trekking through ploughed fields, picking stones, getting lost in hay bales - all the time decked out in dungarees and mucky boots, or playing dress-up with layers of hand-me-down dresses.'



