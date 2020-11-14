Choosing bathroom facilities for your pet cat

What sort of cat litter should you buy for your feline friend?

For many cat owners, this is not even a question that needs to be asked: their pet spends much of their time outside, so that there is no need to bother with an indoor cat litter tray. Their cat can always go outside e.g. via the cat flap if they feel the urge.

For other cat owners, litter trays are an unfortunate necessity. Some cats live indoors all the time, so they can never use the great outdoors to empty their bladder and bowels. Other cats may spend most of their time indoors, and they may not have easy access to go outside (e.g. they need a door to be opened for them). And some cats may start to have "accidents indoors" even if they have a cat flap. For all of these cases, having a litter tray is a useful insurance policy against wet patches of carpet, damp duvets, or soaked staircases. Cat urine is strong smelling and difficult to clean up: it's far better that a cat uses a designated, easily cleanable station like a litter tray.

The presence of a litter tray is not always enough to persuade cats to use them: they can be fussy about this. For starters, you need to have enough litter trays for your family of cats: the rule of thumb is one litter tray per cat living in the house, plus one extra one. So if you have three cats, that means four litter trays. Some cats, living happily together, don't need so many litter trays, but in general, cats tend to be personal about their privacy, and they prefer to have their own tray, rather than sharing.

The standard type of shop-bought litter tray works well for most cats, but there are times when different types of trays are needed. Some cats like a bigger tray, and if you find your cat's business is spilling over the edge of the tray, it can be worth trying a large one. I find that the plastic seed trays from DIY stores work well: the usual ones from pet shops are just not large enough for some cats.

You can buy a wide range of exotic types of litter trays, including some with rims to stop the litter spilling out at the edges, some with lids (Americans prefer the term "litter boxes" to "litter tray", because the roofed variety is more popular over there). The roofed type resembles the type of cat carrier that most people use to take their pet to the vet, but with a swinging cat flap at one end, allowing the cat to come and go as they please. You can also get a litter box with an automatic "flush", with an electric motor scraping the cat litter several times a day, similar to the motorised cattle pen scrapers that regularly push manure through a slatted floor to keep a cattle shed clean underfoot. These systems allow the cat litter to be kept out of sight (and smell) more effectively than the old fashioned litter tray.

The problem with these more elaborate versions of the litter tray is that some cats don't like them: they have to be trained to go into the boxes.

Once you have selected your litter tray/box, the next question: what sort of litter substrate should you use?

Broadly, there are two main options: clumping and non-clumping.

Clumping litter is made from a type of clay (or some other substance) which sticks together as it absorbs fluid. When a cat uses this type of litter, any contaminated litter forms into solid lumps, like raw bread dough. Cat owners can then use a special type of slatted scooping utensil to lift out the used clumps of litter from the tray, leaving the dry litter behind. This method allows the prompt removal of any urine and faeces, while leaving the clean litter behind. It tends to be favoured by house-proud people who want to keep their homes as odour-free as possible.

Non-clumping litter works in a different way. It's usually made from absorbent material, like pellets made from compressed sawdust or wheat or corn, or a different type of clay, or some type of synthetic material. This absorbs any urine, stopping it from forming puddles. However it is difficult to remove contaminated areas of litter, because it doesn't clump. Instead, the usual practice is to wait until the litter is all "used" and the whole tray is then emptied, cleaned and refilled. Sometimes this type of litter is biodegradable, which appeals to environmentally sensitive people.

There are other types of litter as well as these two traditional types. Silica beads can be used: these are glass-like pellets that do not absorb any fluid. Urine passes right through them, into the base of the litter tray. They can provide a useful way of collecting a urine sample from the cat, and vet clinics often use them in hospital situations for this reason.

You can also buy scented litters, although cats tend to prefer the unscented type. You can choose different colours too: perhaps you'd like your litter tray to fit in with your room's colour scheme? Cats aren't fussy about this!

There is one other alternative: there is a product called a Litter Kwitter that is a device which you clip onto your bathroom toilet. It's designed to teach your cat to stand astride a human toilet while they do their business, so that you can simply flush away the results once they are done.

The most common complaint about cat behaviour is when they start to mess in the house: it's important to get their bathroom facilities right.