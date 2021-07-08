Gorey Guardian

'Delta has absolutely floored me'

Enniscorthy native and Sky News journalist Enda Brady reveals devastating impact of contracting Covid variant outside Wembley

Enda Brady.

Sky News journalist and Enniscorthy native Enda Brady had been taking every precaution possible, been mindful of 'every cough and spit' as he reported on outdoor events and interviewed people on his daily beat.

And yet, despite exercising caution, following every available guideline, he has contracted the Delta variant of Covid-19. Furthermore, he says he can pinpoint the night he got it.

With Euro 2020 in full-flight, Enda was sent to Wembley for the England Scotland game. His job was a simple one, to discuss the game with fans as they approached the stadium.

