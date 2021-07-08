'Delta has absolutely floored me'

Sky News journalist and Enniscorthy native Enda Brady had been taking every precaution possible, been mindful of 'every cough and spit' as he reported on outdoor events and interviewed people on his daily beat.

And yet, despite exercising caution, following every available guideline, he has contracted the Delta variant of Covid-19. Furthermore, he says he can pinpoint the night he got it.

With Euro 2020 in full-flight, Enda was sent to Wembley for the England Scotland game. His job was a simple one, to discuss the game with fans as they approached the stadium.

As per usual he set up a boom mic, ensured all those he spoke to kept their distance, and didn't shake hands with or touch anyone. He didn't enter the stadium and remained outdoors at all times.

Days later he tested positive for the virus.

'I know I caught it at Wembley covering the game because two of my colleagues got it there also. We were interviewing fans outside on the way into the game, I've been incredibly careful for the past 16 months while working, but there's no stopping this thing.'

Speaking to us from his home in Oxfordshire, Enda (45) says the disease has 'absolutely destroyed him'.

'This is day 12 of it, it just feels like a concrete block has been placed on my chest, like something is pulling my lungs down,' he says. 'I'm 45 years old, have run 34 marathons, and would be among the top five per cent fittest people in the UK but this has absolutely floored me, and it's scared me.

'I never had any health problems prior to this, nothing respiratory, but I've ended up in hospital as a result of it. When I went in there they just said I have to take it one day at a time, there is no cure for this, no medicines I can take. It's absolutely ripped into me.'

At the time of his diagnosis Enda had received one dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine and had been due to get his second the following day. That appointment has now been put on hold while he recuperates from his illness.

In an effort to highlight the dangers of dropping your guard and thinking that this virus is no longer a threat, Enda appeared on RTÉ Radio One with Claire Byrne.

There, he described how the virus had left him bedridden and barely able to walk to the bathroom without getting out of breath. Far from providing a cautionary tale for those still at risk, Enda says his appearance was met with negativity from some listeners.

'I've been a bit shocked by the level of abuse I've received online, my intention was to raise awareness of this horrible, nasty virus but I've had people saying I'm making it up, that there's nothing wrong with me. They have no idea what it's like, I was fighting fit before this,' he says.

'I would just urge people to continue to be super careful, get vaccinated, take no risks, I can only imagine what this would do vulnerable people. I'm absolutely destroyed.'

Given the nature of the coronavirus and its ability to spread quickly, Enda was naturally quite concerned about the welfare of his family; his wife and two children. However, despite his daughter (16) testing positive for Covid-19 she has suffered no symptoms and is 'grand' according to her dad.

This contrast in how the virus affects different age groups has seen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson commit to a July 19 reopening in England, a return to full normality which will see all those across the country shed their masks, return to the office and mix freely.

As someone who is still fighting the disease, Enda disagrees with the Prime Minister's actions.

'We need to be extremely careful about reopening society, I know life needs to come back and businesses need to reopen but this hasn't gone away, it's only going to get worse. The virus has mutated and become more transmissible,' he says.

'We currently have 28,000 cases a day in the UK, which is the highest since January, and yet Boris Johnson has said everything will reopen on July 19, he's going against scientific advice.

'I know people are sick of restrictions but at the moment the Prime Minister is happy to have 28,000 cases a day and take his luck, to have 60,000 people at Wembley two nights in a row.'

For now, Enda must continue to rest, to wait and hope the virus departs with minimal after-effects.

Should it do so, he has plans to continue his marathon running later this year, with a London Marathon in October and then an extreme ultra-marathon of 250km in the Namibian desert.

But rather than prepare for those events or make arrangements to see his family in Wexford for the first time in nearly two years, he says he is currently 'sitting here in my back garden, barely able to breath'.