No annual tractor run this month for Bree Vintage Club

The members of Bree Vintage Club held their Annual General Meeting recently at which a number of topics were discussed.

Given the current climate and situation across the country, the decision was made not to hold the organisation's annual tractor run in September.

A spokesperson for the club said that the decision was made in light of rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

'We are hoping to hold a run later this year or early next year, depending on the Covid-19, situation,' said the spokesperson.

'The safety of our members, supporters, and community is of the utmost importance,' he added.

The organisation is also very appreciative of the support they received from within the community throughout the year.

As part of the agenda on the night of the AGM, a new committee was elected for the coming year composed of: Chairman - William Whelan; Secretary - Tom Dunne; Treasurer - Paudi O'Brien; PRO - Liam Leacy; Assistant PRO - Bryan Dunne and Safety Officer - Tom Kelly.

The outgoing committee, who were acknowledged for dealing with the extraordinary circumstances of recent months, was composed of: Thomas Plummer (Chairperson); Nicholas Delahunty; Paul Murphy; Larry Dunne; Niall Jones; Paudie O'Brien (Treasurer); Willie Whelan; Liam Leacy and Tom Dunne (Secretary).

Wexford People