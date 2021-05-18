Prince Philip, Enid Blyton, JFK and me

John with his late wife Mary on their wedding day in 1953.

John with his late wife Mary on a night out in London in 1952 or 1953.

They say art imitates life and if that's true then the real life story of John Fitzgerald, from Ballymotey, Enniscorthy, would make a great film.

Not many people can lay claim to have touched hands with JFK, served Prince Philip at the dining table and counted legendary author, Enid Blyton, among the people they knew well.

However, all of that and more is true for John, who will be 92 years of age later this year on October 1.

Originally from Crosshue, Blackwater, John went to school in Blackwater and after finishing school he went to work for local farmers and even in that role he worked on some very prestigious farms including Castle Talbot, which is recorded on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

He also spent time working for Major Keyworth in Monamolin, where he was employed within the household. Following his time there he went to work for Captain Bailey, in Ballyvoodock, Blackwater.

It was while working there that he made the decision to leave Ireland and move for a while to the UK.

That was in the early 1950s, and he moved to London where got a job in the very prestigious Reform Club 104, in Pall Mall. The club was founded in 1836 and became the Head Quarters of the new Liberal Party.

Traditionally progressive, in 1981 the club became one of the first gentleman's clubs to admit female members.

'It was a place where all the lawyers and people like that attended,' John told this newspaper.

'Lord Goddard was the boss there and it was mostly people from a law background but there were Irish members there too,' he added.

'There was a man from Galway who was a member, Lord Hempenstall, was his name.'

John was there for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 2, 1953, when she acceded to the British throne at the age of 25.

'I was there for the coronation and we had a top feed to mark coronation day,' said John.

Commenting that there was great excitement in London that day he said it was a very memorable time for everyone who was present at that time.

'I remember the person who stole the show that day was Queen Salote of Tonga,' said John.

'I met all them,' he added.

Queen Salote Tupou III, was the Queen of Tonga from 1918 until her death in 1965.

It was shortly after that historic event he met the Queen's husband, Prince Philip

The circumstances around which John met the British Royal was linked to the latter being president of an association in London at the time.

'He was president of an association in London, and I can't think now of what it was called,' said John.

'There were 10 people in the group and three of us were looking after them,' he added.

One of the other people in John's team was from Co Kildare and there was another man 'by the name of Lawrence'.

'There was the three of us looking after the table,' said John.

'I think it was just a once-off that he visited the club because I didn't hear of him going in there again after that,' he added.

John said he found Prince Philip to be very polite.

'I was introduced to him and shook hands with him, and there was a bit of smile in the introductions,' he said.

'Then it was really a case of us serving him at the table but he was pleasant and friendly,' he added.

When John arrived in London he registered with an employment agency and it was through that agency that he got the job in the Reform Club 104.

When Prince Philip passed away recently John said it brought back memories of his time in England but admitted that it would have meant a lot more to English people than to him.

'It would have meant a great deal to English people but I suppose for me he was only a customer either,' he said.

Following his time in the Refordm Club 104, John got a job in the Grand Hotel, in Swanage, and it was there that he got to know the acclaimed author, Enid Blyton.

'She used to spend a month there every summer,' said John.

'Her husband, Dr Walker, owned a golf course in a place called Studland. It was a private golf course,' he added.

'I used to talk to Enid Blyton every day, for a month, every year.'

John said the legendary writer was 'a lovely person' and that she was very down-to-earth.

'There was no nonsense about her at all, she was a really lovely person,' he said.

'Her husband, Dr Walker, used to talk to me about Christy O'Connor Snr and Harry Bradshaw,' he added.

'I didn't really know much about golf but he just lived for it. His whole holidays was taken up with it.'

John said Dr Walker had great faith in Christy O'Connor Snr and then commented: 'Little did I know at the time that I would meet both Christy O'Connor and Harry Bradshaw later on.'

'Golf was the last thing on my mind,' he said.

He met the golfing legends a few years later while he worked in the Royal Starlight, in Bray, following an O'Connor victory in Ireland.

'Harry Bradshaw lived in Delgany at the time,' said John.

John spent his time in the Royal Starlight following his return to Ireland from the UK and before returning home to Wexford he worked for a short time in the Gresham Hotel, in Dublin.

While he liked working there he said it was too far away from home and that's why he made the decision to return home to Ballymotey.

'I was only in digs in Bray and Mary was here looking after her father so I decided to come back down here because it was too far away,' he said.

He returned to Ballymotey in around 1959 and has remained there ever since.

John met his wife in Boolavogue, and when she went to Britain she got a job in Woking, in Surrey.

'She was from here in Ballymotey,' said John.

'We met in Boolavogue at a dance,' he added.

'We met before we went to England. She went before me to the UK.'

When John arrived in England he got back in contact with Mary and the two of them got married in Surrey, on August 18, 1954.

Shortly after they were married, Mary returned home to Ballymotey to look after her father and then John followed her back to Ireland not long after.

'That was around 1955 or that, it was not long after Mary came home that I followed her,' said John.

Mary passed away eight years ago, and now John lives with his son, James and daughter-in-law, Bridget,

Having spent most of his working life in the hotel industry returning to the farm in Ballymotey, with Mary, represented a change in direction for John.

Blessed with a great sense of humour, when asked when he retired he said he wasn't sure if he ever really did.

'Now that is a good question,' he said.

'I'm not sure if I did,' he added.

'I don't look back, I always look forward. I suppose it was over 20 years ago or so.'

He said that when he settled down in Ballymotey he 'got into cattle and horses' and took to farming.

'I always loved horses anyway and I followed horses as a chap,' he said.

'I was associated with the Island Hunt Ball, it varied from Horetown to Kilmuckridge to the Unyoke and that was a highlight of the year,' he added.

'For a lot of people it was one of their best nights out of the year.'

John got his first horse 20 years ago, a mare, that he still has.

'We made money out of horses at one stage but there's no money in it now,' he said.

'It was a great thing to be into at one time.' he added.

'An ass was making £1,000 at one point.'

The amount of changes that John has witnessed throughout his lifetime is vast and he also witnessed first-hand some momentous occasions in history and some of them made a very big impression on him.

He said working in the Talbot Hotel during the Wexford Opera Festival provided great memories for him.

'Paddy Fitzpatrick was there and he came out here and asked me would I go in to the Talbot for the festival one year and I was there for 26 years,' said John.

'It was great during the festival because of the people you met from all over the world,' he added.

'I would have met all the stars because they all stayed there at that time and it was good.'

He said most of the opera stars he met were 'nice enough' and commented: 'They were the same as others in that some of them were grand and some were awkward enough to deal with.' 'Like everything else, from the people who were highly educated to those who weren't, and from all nationalities, some people were nice and some were difficult to deal with but that's the same in every walk of life,' said John.

He recalled a woman who came to the opera festival for three years-in-a-row who was very down-to-earth and also a man who was awkward and contrary.

'She said "don't mind him", because before he came here he had no work for three months and he has nothing to go back to so just ignore him,' he said.

'I found the same here, there was a chap from Wexford town, and I got him a job in the dining room in the Talbot and he was a good lad and he got on,' he added.

'I gave him a pair of shoes because he didn't have any and later when he managed to get a few bob, well it turned out to be a bad thing, so there are all sorts of people in all walks of life.'

He said there were many old sayings that had a lot of truth in them and quoting one of them, said: 'If you put a beggar on horseback he will ride to the devil.'

'There were a lot of different old sayings and there was a depth of meaning in them,' said John.

However, while there are many significant historical events that John has lived through one of the things that he said he will never forget happened in during his time in Swanage.

'I remember there were five school children blown to bits in an explosion and that was awful,' he said.

'There were on a school outing in a coach and they were around 11-years-of-age,' he added.

'All around the coast of England at that time was laid with landmines from the war and they were all disarmed and collected after the war but for some reason one was missed and a young lad apparently saw it, or a piece of it out of the ground, and one of the young lads started poking it with a stick and whatever way they caught it caused it to explode and it blew five of them to bits. That's something I will never forget.'

When asked to reflect on his life and what events stood out with regard to how they impacted on people's lives he said the price of things.

'I think that's the biggest change,' he said.

'The price of everything has gone up,' he added.

'When I started in the Talbot the price for a full lunch was six and six. That was around 1959.'

Many of the historical events that most of us read about, John lived through, and commenting on things that made an impression on him he said the Troubles in the North stand out.

'The Northern Troubles were awful and I remember a Winston man whose 14-year-old daughter was killed beside him and he forgave the killers, that was remarkable,' he said.

When he was in the Talbot it was expected that President John F Kennedy was going to visit during his trip to County Wexford and there was a lot of excitement in getting things prepared.

'His entourage were there before him inspecting everything and checking the food and all that but he stayed too long in Dunganstown and didn't make it to the Talbot,' he said.

'However, I actually did touch JFK's hand at Banville's Corner when the entourage went around by the hotel,' he added.

'Everyone was out and we were out on the pavement and he had his hand out and did manage to get his hand so that was nice,' he added.

With regard to how society has changed over the years John said that people are better off nowadays.

'Everyone is better off now so that's a change for the better,' he said.

The increased amount of traffic on the roads is also something that John said had changed a lot over the years.

'I remember a time when it was only the priest and the doctor would have a car on the road,' he said.

'The priest would have a man driving him. I remember when Canon Quigley was in Blackwater, a man by the name of Mick Dempsey was driving him.'

He went on to comment: 'Of course, they all farmed that time too and they also kept cows and cattle.'

'They didn't drive the car then, they had someone to drive them,' he said.

'Country life has changed a lot too, the pace of life is different,' he added.

'The farms were smaller and there was employment on all the farms. They didn't get much money but they got the spuds and they got milk, and the cost of living was much lower though.'

One of the major societal changes during his lifetime was rural electrification.

'That was a massive change going from oil lamps to electric power,' he said.

'People had no understanding at all of it,' he added.

'There was an old mill over the road here and while the outbuildings were first class the house was poor enough. I can't remember exactly what happened, I think it was a kettle, but anyway the house went on fire. They had a great big jug, the buttermilk jug, and when the fire started the woman in the house filled the jug with water and pegged it on the electric fire and flames came straight out to her but luckily they didn't catch her. People just didn't know, that was all.'

He said there were also people who refused to get electric and some of them never getting it into their homes.

'I think people were from the old ways and stayed that way,' he said.

He also commented that some people didn't even change the clocks forward and back for winter and summer time.

'Weddings used to also take place in the bride's house and you'd have a lad with a melodion playing the music,' said John.

'A lot of things have changed over the years,' he added.

John's first mode of transport was a BSA Bantham motorbike and following that he bought a new NSU.

'That was good if you wanted speed and all but it wasn't a very satisfactory thing,' he said.

'I had the BSA when I was in Bray, in the 1905s, and the first car I bought was a Ford van that I got in Statham's Garage in Wexford,' he added.

'It was £45 and I got it in the 1960s.'

Of the different locations that he worked in during his life John said Swanage was particularly nice, albeit a very bleak place in the winter.

'The sea would splash in on the street during winter but no better place for the summer.' he said.

Having spent a lifetime meeting and greeting some of the most famous people in the 20th | century, John said one of the people who made the best impression on him was Lord Donoughmore.

'He organised a shoot on the slob every winter and came every fortnight to the Talbot,' he said.

'He was very down-to-earth,' he added.

'When you met him he was just the same as if he was a brother of yours, and she was the same. No nicer people you could meet.'

Gorey Guardian