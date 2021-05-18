Clean Coasts appeal for marine litter volunteers

Sean Ferguson, based in Co Wexford, is one of the #2minutebeachclean biggest supporters in Ireland.

Clean Coasts are calling on people in county Wexford to sign up to receive a #2minutebeachclean kit and join them in their mission to protect the coast, sea and waterways .

As the summer approaches, more people will be drawn to the coast for walking, swimming and water sports and Clean Coasts wants to enlist their help in reducing marine litter.

You can get involved by visiting the Clean Coasts website and pledging to carry out a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

And the next time you are out and about along the coast or near a waterway, take two minutes to pick up some litter, share a picture of it on social media, tagging Clean Coasts with hashtag #2minutebeachclean, and dispose of the litter properly.

Wexfordman Sean Ferguson, a Clean Coasts volunteer and Ocean Hero is a big supporter of the #2minutebeachclean campaign around Ireland.

'I am really proud to be Irish and also proud to be from County Wexford, and it upsets me to see what is happening not only on our beaches but on the roadsides, rivers and forests of this stunning county and in Ireland in general', he said.

'If someone said to me 10 years ago that I would be picking up other people's rubbish every day, I probably would have laughed. I always walked past rubbish and would have said -it's not my problem, I didn't put it there and that's what the council do.

'I still agree it is not my rubbish but it is my country and anything I can do, big or small, will help to make a difference. Nature is needed now more than ever, for exercise, meeting friends, being alone or creating and each of us has a responsibility to look after what we have here in Ireland. I am a daily sea swimmer and I see it in the way that nature helps me, so I have to help nature. It's me giving back to it.'

Emmet Fahy from Wexford Estuary Clean Coasts Group has been taking part in the #2minutebeachclean campaign with his family:

'I started beach cleaning when someone mentioned the #2minutebeachclean initiative to me over lunch. It sounded like a great idea and I was amazed at how much stuff you an find on any beach. Once you get involved it becomes addictive and I founded a group in Wexford to make a bigger impact.'

Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy said the initiative makes it easy to get involved and make a difference.

'By taking part, not only are people having an immediate positive impact on the marine environment and wildlife, but it's also a chance for them to spend time outdoors by the sea, exercise and even practice mindfulness.'

To sign up to receive your own #2minutebeachclean kit, visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org. Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and engages communities in the protection of Ireland's beaches, seas and marine life.

Gorey Guardian