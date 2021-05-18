A cranky morning, a day of laughter, and a call from the BBC

As a veteran of some twenty-odd walking trails I feel there's a danger that I may, at some point, become jaded by my journeys across the county. Surely I've seen all the best ones by now. I've been to Tintern, to Carrigfoyle, Cahore and once, accidentally, Carlow; what more could they possibly show me?

That was my mindset when it was revealed I was to head to Kiltealy for the latest instalment in this series. Like always they told me how lovely it was, how delightful my guides would be, and how much of a wonderful time I'd have.

But a combination of unseasonably cold weather and my own innate crankiness had me wondering if there weren't better places to be headed of a Sunday morning in May as I put the coordinates for Kiltealy into the phone and headed west, north, whatever way the woman says.

Suffice to say I was wrong, because in this county, with these trails, and these people, there's always something to see, another story to hear.

Kiltealy:

Laughter. That's what I'm greeted with. And laughter is to be the theme of the day. From the moment I step out of my car it begins; the craic, the banter, the skitting. These are my kind of people.

Those people are Ann Brooks, Mary Byrne, the inimitable Niall Deacon and our own poor, browbeaten photographer, John Walsh.

The day may be inclement (three degrees colder up this direction according to Ann) but the mood is light and spirits are high. However, we're not here to laugh, we have work to do, walks to take.

I reluctantly usher my hosts over to the trail head for the first photo of the day. As usual this creates difficulties, everyone suddenly becoming very shy and retiring.

No sooner has the photo been taken when Niall, Mary and John disappear; apparently they'll meet us further on, it's all part of the plan. That leaves Ann to walk me through the village, to tell me why the signs leading towards the trail consist of red arrows hewn into granite.

Except she's not really sure.

Later on, when our friendship has been solidified, she'll admit she spent the night swotting up on local information, but right now she's still in tour guide mode and says the granite came from the Blackstairs Mountains and Kiltealy is famous for it.

As it turns out, she was actually right. But it takes granite-enthusiast, Niall, to fully explain the significance of the stone and its relative scarcity throughout Ireland.

He, and John, reappear as we turn a corner. They have some friends with them, a young couple who are cajoled into the next photo. While John gets their names, Niall explains how they transported a boulder to this part of the trail and how glaciation works.

It's a lot to take in and before I can fully comprehend the extent of it all, Niall and John are gone again. I have no idea where Mary is.

But there's no time to worry about her, because myself and Ann are going through the farmer's gate and onto a field which doesn't look like it should be part of a walking trail.

It's an ordinary farmer's field, its crops harvested, the remnants left for the birds to pick and poke at, the kind of field myself and my pals roamed through in our younger days.

On this occasion we won't be chased off the land though; because not only is the local farmer good enough to look after the local birds, he also allows walkers to beat a path through his land.

Halfway across that land we meet Mary, coming in the other direction, and she accompanies us back to the road, where we elegantly depart the fields via a traditional stile.

Who should we meet on the other side only Niall and John. It's becoming like an old cops and robbers film, everywhere we go they're there ahead of us, smiling at the futility of it all.

This time we manage to hold onto them long enough for Niall to explain the origins and use of an old lime kiln which the locals used to create building materials hundreds of years ago.

Designed like a chimney it involved back-breaking work, hours of hard, manual labour, followed by the transporting of stone, via horse, to nearby sites. The local children have since transformed it into a fairy fort.

Niall speaks with such enthusiasm, his face almost aglow, that I can tell he wishes he was there with the lads, hundreds of years ago, breaking his back, grafting for an honest day's work.

I idly wonder whether the chimney is still intact, whether I could get in it for a unique photo opportunity. Niall springs into action, over a gate, through the briars, and up on top of the kiln to check what's left.

'It's only a couple of feet deep,' he informs us before returning for his phone, heading back up, taking a picture, and showing us what he means.

And sure then he's gone again. Back in the jeep, John in tow, always two steps ahead of us. Now it's just myself and the women, and now the walk is about to get more difficult.

Taking a route once used by farmers to transport sheep to the mountains, we trek up what is one of the tougher sections of the county's walking trails.

But this is what you want, a chance to extend those quads, fill those lungs - at least that's what I tell myself as I trail Ann and Mary by several feet.

In between the palpitations I ask them how long they've known each other. They can't even put a number on it, all they know is they're 'more like sisters than friends' and have been walking these pathways for as long as they remember.

They even come out here at night, donning torches and seeing where the moon takes them. Mad wans altogether. But not quite as mad as Niall who this time meets us at the top of the hill - hmm, maybe not so mad after all.

We pause to take in the view. Breathtaking. Miles upon miles of green, a land not yet ruined by man, one can only hope it remains that way.

With the best of the walk behind us we opt to drive back to base, the laughing and joking continuing as we go.

At one point Ann gets out to close a gate and returns to the car still laughing, joining in with a joke she hasn't even heard.

I'd already grown quite fond of my hosts, but this fondness reaches new heights when we return to the community centre for a little rest and recuperation.

Mary produces buns, freshly made. They're coffee-flavoured, not my favourite, but I have four. I need all the sustenance I can get, we still have another walk to do.

Ballycrystal:

The second walk of the day sees us on more solid ground. The Ballycrystal trail is designed for families, children, those who want a light stroll before dinner rather than an all-consuming hike up the mountainside.

It's beautiful though, the pines making it look more like Colorado than Wexford.

'We get deer here,' Ann informs me - John is gone again, and Mary, Niall had a prior engagement. I don't see any deer, but I do see a charming little stream, a babbling brook, the kind of place you'd bring your significant other to pop the question - take note, lads.

It's incredibly peaceful here, almost untouched, how it should be. And this is just the designated trail. Everywhere you look there's other walks, fresh challenges, the Blackstairs beckoning you forth from every angle.

Before we can respond to those challenges John and Mary appear on the horizon, not quite beckoning us forth, but relatively happy to see us.

And wouldn't you know it, being the gifted cameraman that he is, John has only gone and photographed a deer, captured a handful of images of it in its natural habitat.

Rumour has it David Attenborough has already been in touch.

But before he leaves to join the BBC he walks a little bit of the way with us as we prepare to say our goodbyes. We're all still laughing even as we get into our respective cars, even as Ann and Mary walk down the road, towards home, across the land they love so well.

We pass by them on our way home, they're smiling, grinning, probably laughing, definitely my kind of people. If ever I'm feeling cranky again I'll know exactly where to come to lift those clouds.

Wexford People