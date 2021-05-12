‘Year-round testing of Dublin’s bathing waters is only solution’ 

An early morning swimmer coming out of the water at Seapoint in Dublin. Pic: Justin Farrelly

Real-time testing of Dublin’s bathing waters is needed to cater for the rise in popularity of year-round sea swimming, it has been claimed.

In its annual bathing quality report, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave a largely positive assessment of Dublin’s beaches. Balbriggan’s Front Strand in north county Dublin was the only designated bathing area to receive a ‘poor’ ranking.

However, eyebrows were raised after the EPA advised people to stay out of the sea for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall over pollution fears. This is due to the risk of overflows from sewage treatment plants or the contamination of water sources entering the sea.

The testing of bathing waters is carried out by local authorities, but is only obligatory during the official bathing season from June to mid-September. The EPA has now recommended a year-round water quality testing regime and for the results to be published.

The agency’s recommendation has been welcomed by Councillor Donna Cooney (GP), who regularly swims in the sea off the Bull Wall in Clontarf. She told Independent.ie there has been “an explosion” in sea swimming since the pandemic.

“On some days it’s not unusual to see hundreds of people getting into the water, to such an extent that Dublin City Council had to put up ‘swim and go’ signs in the changing area to encourage social distancing,” she revealed.

Cllr Cooney said it was “not good enough” to simply suggest that people stay out of the water for 48 hours following heavy rainfall.

“The solution lies with the proper monitoring of sewage plants, such as the one in Ringsend, and year-round, real-time testing in popular bathing spots,” she said. “The public should have access to this information so they can make informed decisions before getting into the sea.

“I have campaigned for the extension of the bathing season and more regular testing for many years, so the EPA’s recommendation is really great news.”

Councillor Cooney and a group of local sea swimmers are due to meet with Minister for State Malcom Noonan and Minister Darragh O’Brien at Bull Island next week to outline their concerns about bathing water quality. She said both ministers had shown a strong interest in the issue and are keen to find solutions.

Independent.ie also spoke to Anita Bonesteel, from Skerries, who swims in the sea most mornings. She agreed that year-round testing of water quality should be carried out after a noticeable increase in the number of sea swimmers in the past year.

“More people started swimming in the sea when the gyms and leisure centres were closed by Covid and are now out in the water in winter and summer,” she said.

“I have never found the water quality so bad that I wouldn’t get in for swim, but this year I have noticed a bit of a stench at times. It may have just been the seaweed, but you never know.”