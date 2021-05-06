Kehoes pub on South Anne Street, which will be partly pedestrianised. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Work has already begun to improve outdoor dining space on Drury Street. Pic: @DubCityCouncil

Billy and Barbara Nolan Byrne with children Bill and Alex on Drury street during the pedestrianisation trial in July last year. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Dublin

Work is under way to pedestrianise four key streets in the city centre to help facilitate outdoor dining, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

The works began this week and will continue throughout the month as part of a wider programme being led by the Office of City Recovery.

From Monday, May 24, the following four streets will be either fully or partially traffic-free from 11am daily:

- Anne Street South, from the junction of Dawson Street

- South William Street, from Exchequer Street to the Brown Thomas car park exit

- Drury Street, from just after its junction with Fade Street to the Drury Street car park

- Dame Court, from Exchequer Street

The decision to carry out the works was made following successful trials that took place over six weekends in July and August last year.

An online survey conducted by Dublin City Council received 1,588 responses, with 95pc in favour of permanently pedestrianising the streets. The plans were also put out for consultation last November, with 97pc of respondents being in favour.

The measures were originally intended to be introduced in January this year, but plans had to be put on hold after the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions and resumption of construction activity had allowed it to undertake the pedestrianisation works. There are further plans to increase pedestrian and dining space in other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council is to trial new traffic arrangements for Merrion Row later this month. The trial will take place from 6am on Saturday, May 15, until 11pm on Sunday, May 16.

Under the new arrangement, there will be one lane of traffic on Merrion Row serving traffic from Kildare Street, while traffic from St Stephen’s Green East will be diverted via Hume Street and Ely Place, where the direction of the traffic will be reversed.

Almost 2,400 submissions were received during the consultation process, with 93pc of respondents in favour of trialling the new arrangements.

If the trial is successful, a design will then be finalised which will allow for accessible footpath extensions on both sides of Merrion Row to facilitate outdoor dining this summer.

A full traffic management plan is to be put in place for the trial weekend.