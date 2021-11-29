Woman (21) who had ‘a lot of vodka’ kicked garda in the face, court hears

A YOUNG woman kicked a garda in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose after lashing out and attempting to bite other officers while she was under arrest.

Terri Whitley-Egan (21) had no recollection of the assault and her last memory was of taking tablets and drinking “a lot of vodka,” a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a six-month suspended sentence.

Whitley-Egan, with an address at Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to one garda and obstructing others at Store Street station.

Dublin District Court heard on May 30 last year, the accused had been arrested and taken to the garda station when she became verbally and physically aggressive.

When her handcuffs were removed, she lashed out, attempting to punch and bite gardaí.

When she was placed on a mattress, she kicked a garda in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Once the bleeding stopped, he did not need medical treatment.

Separately, on September 5, 2020 Whitley-Egan approached a patrol car on Talbot Street and kicked the passenger door.

She smelled of alcohol, was staggering from side to side and tried to abscond when she was told she would be arrested.

She admitted public drunkenness and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Whitley-Egan told the court she was “going through a lot” at the time, it was not an excuse but was “very sorry”.

She had no recollection of what happened and could not give an account of it, her solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said.

Whitley-Egan had had a “very tough time of it” growing up and was left in a vulnerable position in her teenage years.

When she was 17, her best friend was running with a bottle of vodka in her hands when she fell, cut herself and died.

Whitley-Egan started getting into trouble after that, the court heard.