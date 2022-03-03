Wild nights, international stars and wacky comedy: What’s on in Dublin this week

From music, comedy and theatre to exciting international cinema, there’s a little something for everyone in Dublin this week. Check out our top picks.

David O’Doherty, Vicar Street

The inimitable comedian returns to Vicar Street next week, and yes, he is bringing his “glued together plastic keyboard from 1986” (it wouldn’t be one of his shows without it). It’ll be business as usual from O’Doherty - lots of talking, apologising and, of course, some songs. Just like the title of the show, Whoa is Me, things might get a little eccentric. But you know what? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Monday, March 7 – Thursday, March 10 (also performing Saturday, March 12). Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €28. For more, visit www.vicarstreet.com/

Dublin International Film Festival

There’s still time to catch some cinematic gems at this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. Top of our list this week is a-ha: The Movie, Thomas Robsahm’s documentary on the Norwegian pop hitmakers (Thursday at the Light House, 8.45pm - followed by a Q&A with the director). Elsewhere, we have Jenna Cato Bass’s eerie, psychological thriller, Good Madam (Friday at the Light House, 10.45pm), Ari Folman’s exquisite animation, Where Is Anne Frank (Saturday at the Light House, 10.30am) and – this year’s Closing Night Gala at Cineworld - Jono McLeod’s ground-breaking Scottish docu-drama, My Old School, with Alan Cumming (Sunday at 6.30pm).

Running until Sunday, March 6. For a full programme of events visit www.diff.ie

Talk to Me, Glass Mask Theatre

The Glass Mask Theatre on Dawson Street continues its eclectic run of ambitious, homegrown theatre with Talk to Me, an “epic theatrical adventure spanning 170 years of human communication”. Written by Neil Flynn, and directed by Rex Ryan, Talk to Me winds the clocks back on the advent of electricity and humanity’s “fevered desire” on both sides of the Atlantic to connect. The play brings together 100 historical characters, in what should be a bold, ballsy and breath-taking two-hander. Evanne Kilgallon and Kyle Hixon co-star.

Running until Saturday, March 19. Time: 7pm. Tickets: €18 - €22. Food and drink available. Visit glassmasktheatre.com

Wild Youth, The Academy

There are two things you should know about Irish pop-rock ensemble, Wild Youth. One: after what feels like a gazillion years, the lads - David Whelan, Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam – finally release a new single, called Seventeen, this weekend. Two: they’re back on tour and there are still a few tickets available for their eagerly anticipated show at Dublin’s Academy this Thursday. Best hurry if you want to catch one of Ireland’s most popular bands in the flesh…

Thursday, March 3 (14+ show). Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €23.90. For more, visit mcd.ie

The David McWilliams Podcast, 3Olympia Theatre

It’s almost two years since straight-talking economist David McWilliams was forced to postpone a live recording of his popular podcast at the Olympia. Now, with Covid restrictions lifted, McWilliams and co-host, John Davis, finally have the chance to share their views on everything from international trade and Brexit, to the biggest political issues of our times.

Saturday, March 5. Doors: 7pm. Tickets for original 2020 date remain valid. Limited tickets available priced from €31.50. For more, visit www.3olympia.ie

SHIT, Project Arts Centre

Believe it or not, the folks at THISISPOPBABY, one of Ireland’s most exciting theatre and events production companies, are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year. Kicking off the party, then, is a shiny new run-through of Australian playwright Patricia Cornelius’s award-winning play, SHIT. This funny, raw and heart-wrenching social commentary stars Kate Stanley Brennan, Aisling O’Mara and Nicky Lewis, and is about three “terrifying, awful, hilarious women”. Jennifer Jennings directs.

Running until Saturday, March 5. Times: 8pm (2pm matinée on Saturday). Limited tickets available priced €14 / €18. For more, visit projectartscentre.ie