Why is Dublin Bay making so many swimmers turn green?

Why has taking a dip in Dublin Bay recently become a much less appealing prospect?

Because just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water (as the poster for Jaws 2 famously warned), new evidence suggests the Irish Sea is filthier than anyone realised.

Last week, the environmental group SOS Dublin Bay published an online survey showing that more than one in five people (21.8pc) who swim along our capital’s coastline feel sick afterwards.

“Dublin Bay is our city’s most treasured public amenity, but it is now heavily polluted and causing illness,” the organisation’s chairman Gerard Jones said. “There is a duty of care to protect public health, and that obligation is certainly not being met.”

Isn’t this particularly worrying, given that Covid-19 has made Dublin Bay busier than ever?

Yes. Since the pandemic began, more and more Dubliners have been taking advantage of this wonderful free resource on our doorstep. Even Hollywood star Matt Damon was photographed after taking the plunge when he was locked down in Dalkey last year, carrying his togs in a SuperValu bag.

This surge in activity has also caused the notorious “dryrobe wars”, with some regular swimmers unimpressed by newcomers who turn up in their expensive fleece-lined changing garments. One thing they all have in common is a willingness to brave what James Joyce in Ulysses called “the sea, the snot-green sea, the scrotum-tightening sea”.

But now it seems even Joyce underestimated the problem?

According to SOS Dublin Bay’s poll, yes. It found 14pc of sea swimmers here have experienced diarrhoea later, the same number developed skin rash, and 13pc suffered from gastroenteritis.

Other symptoms included stomach aches, vomiting, headaches and fever. That’s exactly what you would expect if they had come into contact with bacteria such as E.coli and enterococci – or, to put it bluntly, untreated sewage.

Where is all this disgusting stuff coming from?

At least 410 pipes of different size are known to pump into Dublin Bay, so we can’t be sure. The most obvious culprit, however, is the Ringsend Wastewater Treatment Plant, which hasn’t got enough capacity to cope with either heavy rainfall or Dublin’s growing population.

Between 2017 and 2020, it’s estimated that the plant’s overflow tanks dumped 8.9 million cubic metres of untreated storm water and human discharge (to use a polite description) in the sea. That’s the equivalent of 74 Olympic-sized swimming pools every month.

If Ringsend experiences even a brief mechanical failure, the results can be disastrous. In February 2019, around 100 cubic metres of sludge was released over 20 minutes because a tank had stopped working. This only became public after a passing drone managed to capture video of a large brown plume and the images were posted on social media.

Are Dublin sea swimmers at least being warned when the water is really dangerous?

No, and for a very simple reason. Ireland’s bathing season officially runs from June 1 to September 15, and only then are local authorities responsible for monitoring the water quality. Equally, the ultra-violet facility that Ringsend uses to reduce the microbiological content of our waste does not operate outside those three-and-a-half months.

Sometimes, of course, the alarm bells do go off. Swimming at Merrion Strand has been permanently outlawed because it failed a pollution test for five years running. Popular spots such as Dollymount, Seapoint and the Forty Foot have all recently been the subject of temporary bans. Again, however, this only happens during summer – which ignores the reality that many people like to jump into the Irish Sea all year round.

What’s the official response?

Irish Water says we just need to have a little patience. It has given €500m to the Ringsend plant for a major upgrade, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025. If that goes according to plan, Ringsend will be able to treat waste water for up to 2.4 million people instead of 1.6 million as originally designed.

Another possible development that might take some pressure off is the Greater Dublin Drainage project, a supplementary plant Irish Water wants to build in Clonshaugh. There’s a big question mark over this, however, since local groups have objected, and last November the High Court quashed planning permission.

Aren’t there more short-term measures that could be taken?

SOS Dublin Bay’s members certainly think so. For them, an obvious first step is to start taking water samples 365 days a year. The group also wants the results to be put up on electronic signs at beaches and sent directly to swimmers’ mobile phones.

With this kind of information, SOS Dublin Bay argues, we should get a much better idea of where the biggest pollution blackspots are and how to address them. An online petition calling for just that has attracted nearly 20,000 signatures.

What might prevent this happening?

The obvious problem is that testing water all year round would cost money. Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has kicked for touch, announcing earlier this month that his department’s Bathing Water Expert Group is in discussions with stakeholders to “determine the appetite nationally” for such a move.

A cynic might suggest the authorities are also afraid of what they may find. If we did have daily testing, the environmental consultants Techworld Marine’s managing director Charlotte O’Kelly has warned, it’s quite possible no Dublin beach would be left open at all.

Finally, why is cleaning up Dublin Bay so important for the city as a whole?

Because ever since the Vikings landed, maritime activity has been a huge part of both Dublin’s economy and its social activity. In 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) named Dublin Bay as a Biosphere Reserve due to the area’s rich animal and plant life.

Another summer of beach closures would be terrible news, particularly for people who are fed up with Covid and find sea swimming a huge boost to their mental health. “An enchanted glass, like a cup of blue water,” is how the novelist George Moore described Dublin Bay in 1886. Our challenge now is to stop it turning a much less attractive colour.

