‘When I realised it was Keisha, I dropped to my knees’ – dog owner’s distress after ‘tortured’ pet found dumped in canal

A Dublin man has spoken of his shock and distress after discovering the remains of his missing dog in a sports bag that had been thrown into the Grand Canal in Clondalkin.

Keisha, a four-year-old dachshund, commonly referred to as a sausage dog, went missing from her home in the Bawnogue area of Clondalkin on September 7 after escaping from an open downstairs window.

Her concerned owner, Kevin Tierney, carried out extensive searches of nearby housing estates, put up posters in the area and liaised with animal shelters and gardaí in a desperate effort to find her.

Despite offering a reward of €1,000, no information on the dog’s location was received by Mr Tierney.

However, two weeks after she first went missing, the dog’s decomposing remains were found in a sports bag dumped in the Grand Canal at the 11th lock in Clondalkin.

A charger cable had been wrapped multiple times around the animal’s neck and used to secure the handles of the bag, according to Mr Tierney, who arrived on the scene shortly after being informed of the gruesome discovery by local youth.

“When I realised it was Keisha in the bag, I just dropped to my knees by the banks of the canal,” he told Independent.ie.

“I was completely distraught and haven’t been able to eat or sleep since it happened. I was always expecting to get her back and never imagined that any person could do something so heinous and evil – my whole life has been turned upside down.”

Mr Tierney is convinced that his dog was deliberately killed in “horrific” circumstances.

Expand Close Three-year-old Daschund Keisha was the apple of her owners' eye. Photo: Kevin Tierney/Facebook. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Three-year-old Daschund Keisha was the apple of her owners' eye. Photo: Kevin Tierney/Facebook.

“I am determined to get to the bottom of what happened and am not letting it go,” he said.

A fundraising campaign has been set up by his relatives with a view to offering a reward for information or “hard evidence” that could lead to those responsible being identified.

Mr Tierney revealed he was also considering hiring a private investigator to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of his pet. He said Keisha had been cremated over the weekend.

Speaking further on Liveline this afternoon, Dublin woman Karen Tierney said the family are devastated by the cruelty shown to their pet.

Karen said as the family were putting up missing posters for Keisha, people were taking them down.

“This makes us believe that it is somebody local and they didn’t want the attention on them. So, it makes it all the more suspicious,” Karen told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“We don’t know how long she was in that canal and we believe she was held somewhere beforehand because if she had been roaming the streets, she would’ve been found or come home. We believe someone was hiding her from us,” Karen said.

She said a TikTok video of the dog being found in the canal has been circulated but said the people who recorded the video are not suspected of any wrongdoing. Karen said that children have seen the video of the tortured dog’s body being found, which she said is a “very distressing thought”.

“I am so shocked that anyone was capable of doing this to our baby. She was an innocent little thing, so happy and playful.

“Every day I have woken up crying and I’m on the verge of tears all the time; it’s just heartbreaking. We just want justice for her. People have been so kind and supportive.

“I can’t believe the cruelty. All I have is visions in my head of how she died and how she suffered. I’m trying to remember the lovely times and the playful little girl she was but it’s very hard.

“I know that she probably died screaming and terrified and looking for her daddy and her mammy,” a heartbroken Karen said.

Karen appealed to anyone that may have information to contact Gardaí or the family so that they can “bring her killer to justice”.

A Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Gardaí based in Clondalkin Garda Station received a report of a missing dog that was later located deceased on September 23, 2021, in the Grand Canal area of Dublin. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media at the DSPCA, said a full post-mortem is the only way to establish the exact cause of death when an animal is found deceased.

“I’m not in any way belittling the emotions that the dog’s owners are going through after the loss they suffered and the horrendous way they found their animal,” she said. “For us, this raises huge concerns about dignity in death when it comes to animals.

“Whether an animal is found dead or alive, we would urge the public to report it or bring it to a vet where it can be scanned for a microchip and its owners can be identified and contacted.”