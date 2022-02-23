What’s on in Dublin: Your guide for entertainment in the capital from February 24 to March 2

If it’s award-winning cinema you’re after or an evening in the company of Irish hip-hop royalty, you won’t be disappointed with what Dublin has to offer over the coming days.

These are our top picks…

Oscars Catch Up, Light House Cinema

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re right in the middle of awards season, and that can only mean one thing: the Oscars are just around the corner.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on March 27 and to celebrate, our friends at the Light House cinema in Smithfield are bringing this year’s Oscar frontrunners back to the big screen for limited showings.

The bill includes – deep breath – West Side Story, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, Flee and Denis Villeneuve’s triumphant sci-fi masterpiece, Dune. Hell of a line-up, that. Best get booking!

It runs until March 10. For screening times, booking info and more, visit https://lighthousecinema.ie/events/oscars-2022.

The Lonesome West, Gaiety Theatre

Oscar-winning filmmaker and playwright Martin McDonagh’s pitch-black comedy epic, The Lonesome West, returns for a major new production at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

You know McDonagh – he is, of course, the brains behind The Cripple of Inishmaan, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges. Here, he presents audiences with another fabulous satirical farce set in the west of Ireland, about a couple of brothers embroiled in bitter disputes and sanctimonious squabbles following the sudden death of their old man.

Will the local priest be able to help? Probably not. Andrew Flynn directs a cast that includes Denis Conway, Frankie McCafferty, Art Campion and Zara Devlin.

Running from Saturday February 26 to Saturday March 19. Tickets from €23. For show times, booking info and more, visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/.

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2022

VMDIFF is back where it belongs, with Ireland’s flagship film festival returning to cinemas for the first time since March 2020.

Celebrating its 20th year, this year’s programme takes the hybrid approach, which means cinema goers will be able to attend in-person screenings in the capital as well as booking online passes from anywhere in Ireland.

There are more than 60 titles on the roster, including the eagerly anticipated Nightride (a one-shot crime thriller, starring Moe Dunford), Wolf (Nathalie Biancheri’s trippy, psychological drama with George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp), About Joan (Laurent Larivière’s romantic drama, with Isabelle Huppert) and Conor McMahon’s homegrown comedy horror, Let the Wrong One In. That’s just the tip of the iceberg…

Running now until March 6. For a full programme of events, ticket prices and more, visit https://www.diff.ie/.

Denise Chaila, 3Olympia Theatre

Ireland’s undisputed hip-hop queen, the fabulous Denise Chaila touches down on Dame Street this weekend for her biggest headline show to date at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre.

You know the score. In 2021, the Limerick rapper took home the Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year award for her critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Go Bravely, and her star has been on the rise ever since. Indeed, Chaila is one of Ireland’s brightest talents – and she is only getting started. Not to be missed.

Friday February 25. Doors: 7pm. Limited tickets available from €26.40. For more, visit https://www.3olympia.ie/.

Lol in Naul, Séamus Ennis Arts Centre

There are a couple of things you should know here. One: this month’s Lol in Naul stand-up bash at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre features the great Fred Cooke and the hilarious Julie Jay in a rib-tickling show called ‘Getting Out for the Night’.

Two: the funniest couple in Irish comedy first met at this venue, so we’re guaranteed at least one amusing anecdote about how they went from industry peers to loved-up partners in crime.

Oh, and they’ve just had their first child together, so expect lots of new parent jokes, too…

Friday, February 25. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €20. For more, visit https://www.tseac.ie/.

Bronagh Gallagher, Pepper Canister Church

Originally scheduled for December 2021, Bronagh Gallagher’s warmly anticipated return to Dublin’s Pepper Canister Church finally gets underway this Friday night – and with increased capacity to boot.

One of Ireland’s most beloved singers will be joined on the night by the wonderful Dublin Gospel Choir, singer songwriter Steve Wall (The Stunning, The Walls) and a few other very special guests.

To get you in the mood, check out Gallagher’s single, Crybaby, which she recorded with the Cranberries’ Noel Hogan last year. It’s a bit of a cracker…

Friday February 25. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: €16 (all original tickets valid). For more, visit https://selectivememory.ie/.