What’s on in Dublin this week

Peter Gowen has been picking up rave reviews for his one-man show, The Chronicles of Oggle, at Smock Alley Theatre. Pic: Gerry Mooney

The weather forecast may not be great, but when has that ever stopped us from making the most of what our city has to offer? Here’s what’s happening outside your front door in the week ahead.

Southside

dlr Choice – A Season of Summer Shows

The title covers the basics. Presented by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Arts Office and featuring more than 50 acts, the dlr Choice is a series of summer shows in outdoor spaces. They’ll be setting up shop at the Walled Garden in Marlay Park; Moran Park at dlr LexIcon Library; Myrtle Square (George's Street); and Dundrum Library this month. We’re talking everything from children’s entertainers and top-of-the-league stand-up comics, to jazz quartets and acclaimed troubadours.

This Friday afternoon sees Dalkey singer songwriter April Cleary take to the stage at Moran Park alongside South American guitarists Almonte & Molina (12.30pm – 3pm, tickets €12 per pod of up to 6 people). Tickets are also available for the Ikagai / The Evergreen Project / Richie Buckley Group gig at Marlay Park on Wednesday, August 18 (hosted by Barry Murphy).

Running weekly until September. For a full line-up of shows, visit www.dlrcoco.ie/en/arts/dlr-choice-season-summer-shows

The Chronicles of Oggle, Smock Alley Theatre

There is still time to catch the last few performances of Peter Gowen’s one-man show, The Chronicles of Oggle, at Smock Alley Theatre. Directed by Donal Gallagher, it stars Gowen as Pakie, “an orphan, a storyteller, an adventurer, a survivor”, and a man whose cheerful demeanour might be a front for something darker. Are the God-fearing people of Oggle ready to hear Pakie’s secrets? We’re not sure they have a choice. Gowen and Gallagher’s small-town drama has been picking up rave reviews, so don’t miss out.

Running until Saturday. Time: 7.30pm (also 2.30pm on Saturday). Tickets: €20. For more, visit https://smockalley.com/the-chronicles-of-oggle/

Opera in the Open, Wood Quay Amphitheatre

The Opera in the Open series returns for two very special performances at the Amphitheatre on Wood Quay this month (August 12 and 19). Obviously, capacity is reduced to allow for social distancing, but the programme is what matters. On the 12th at 1pm, we have Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte, directed by Mary MacDonagh and starring Sylvia O’Brien, Sarah Richmond and David Scott. On the 19th, also at 1pm, it’s the return of Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, also directed by Mary MacDonagh, and featuring Kelli Ann Masterson, Simon Morgan and Richard Shaffrey.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance. Visit https://mailchi.mp/dublincity/operaintheopen2021

Northside

The Dublin True Crime Tour

Care for a spot of “murder, mystery and madness” on your evening stroll? It’s a peculiar question, but the Dublin True Crime Tour isn’t like other walking tours. The clue is in the name, and the city’s most shocking 90-minute jaunt explores and dissects some of Dublin’s most talked-about historic crimes, including famous art thefts, grisly murders, unsolved kidnappings and despicable body snatchers. Oh, and Bram Stoker even gets a mention. Things might get spooky, as the folks at Alternative Dublin promise to share stories that will keep you up into the wee hours of the morning!

Friday (6pm) and Saturday (7pm), commencing on Suffolk Street. Tickets: €12.50. For more, visit www.eventbrite.ie/e/dublin-true-crime-tour-tickets-161402363815

National Leprechaun Museum Tours, Jervis Street

The home of Dublin’s greatest myth and folklore storytelling experience is back open, and is currently booking tours between Thursdays and Mondays. Daytime sessions (10am-6.30pm) promise a magical trip to the ‘Otherworld’ for visitors aged seven years and up (tickets €10 - €16). Meanwhile, the Thursday and Friday evening sessions between 7pm and 8pm is where things get a little more sinister (for participants aged 18 and up). ‘DarkLand’ features a collection of “twisted tales from the darker side of Ireland” (tickets €18). Families would be doing well not to get those sessions mixed up…

For more, visit www.leprechaunmuseum.ie/

Glass Painting Workshop, Seamus Ennis Arts Centre

Award-winning artist Denise Hogan sets up shop at the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul this Sunday afternoon for a special Glass Painting Workshop. Participants (aged 17 and up) will “learn how to play with light and form and to explore the versatility of the delicately translucent paint on glass”. Bring your own design ideas and glass items, if you have them - Denise will supply templates and designs for both 2D and 3D pieces, as well as samples of her work. The workshop takes place in an outdoor covered courtyard and materials will be supplied for each student to create two pieces.

August 15 from 10am. Tickets: €110 (to be booked in advance). For more, visit www.tseac.ie/event/glass-painting-workshop/