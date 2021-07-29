What’s on in Dublin this week

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, and Lucy Maloney of the Elbadri McAuley Baird Academy at the launch of the Round Room 200 exhibition at the Mansion House

There are still tickets available to see Wyvern Lingo at the Strawberry Sessions in Luttrellstown Castle this weekend. Pic: Miguel Ruiz

The heatwave may be over, but the city is still open. With a well-deserved Bank Holiday weekend upon us, allow us to point you in the right direction with a look at some of the best gigs, exhibitions and artistic endeavours on offer over the next week. Maybe pack a raincoat!

Southside

The Round Room 200, Mansion House

Celebrate 200 years of the Round Room, “from Royalty to Republic”, with a free, interactive exhibition exploring the Round Room’s integral part in the city’s growth, development and culture over two centuries. Curiously, the story of Dublin’s Round Room begins on April 10, 1815, with the eruption of Mount Tambora. You read that right. Care to find out more about what a super volcano has to do with the origins of Dublin’s fanciest events quarters? Then get yourself down to Dawson Street, pronto.

Running until August 29 (11am – 8pm). Free admission (booking required). For more, visit www.roundroom200.com

Candlelight: The Best of Movie Soundtracks, Smock Alley Theatre

The explanation is in the title as the folks at Fever Original Events present an evening of iconic movie soundtracks, performed by classical musicians in a (socially distanced) candlelit setting at Dublin’s Smock Alley. Performers on the night are set to be announced online soon, but what we do know is that the ensemble is set to dig deep with remarkable renditions of your favourite film scores, including Titanic, La La Land, The Sound of Music and Toy Story. Sounds pretty magical.

Sunday August 1, with shows at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. Tickets: €25 - €40. For more, visit https://feverup.com/m/97829

Hen’s Teeth and Fatti Burke Present: The Snug

The awesome folks at Hen’s Teeth in Blackpitts, Dublin 8, have joined forces with Irish illustrator, Fatti Burke, and the team at Guinness, for an immersive, one-of-a-kind installation, celebrating the nation’s favourite institution: the glorious pub snug. It’s a pop-up exhibition, basically, and the inimitable Burke has designed everything from the table coasters to the wall prints and hanging memorabilia, with The Snug opening its doors to the public on Thursday. How does it work? Well, just swing by the store / gallery, collect your ticket, pop outside for a drink and wait to be called for your pint of Guinness and your chance to see the show. Simple.

Running Wednesday – Sunday, 12pm – 9pm, until August 15. Free admission. For more visit www.hensteethstore.com

Northside

Georgian Dublin Walking Tour: Henrietta Street and Beyond

The award-winning folks at the 14 Henrietta Street Museum invite you to accompany them on a guided journey throughout Georgian Dublin, kicking off where it all began (Henrietta Street was the first Georgian street in the city). The tour takes visitors to “some of Dublin’s most elite addresses and grand Georgian squares”, all the while exploring the social and architectural history of the city, the life of the man who built Henrietta Street, the first residents at number 14 (the Molesworths), and of course, the story behind the world’s first maternity hospital (The Rotunda). It’s an outdoor tour, so remember to dress for every sort of weather.

Running until August 29. Tickets: €6 / €8. Tour duration: 90 minutes. For tour times and booking info visit https://14henriettastreet.ie/whats-on/

Art and the Outdoors, Parnell Square North

The Hugh Lane Gallery presents an amazing two-day family art event on Parnell Square this weekend, inspired by artists who moved out of their studio “to paint en plein air”. They’ve got a sensational programme lined up, with artist-led outdoor drawing, street performances courtesy of the Dublin Circus Project, live jazz and a spot of traditional music and poetry readings, in collaboration with the folks at Poetry Ireland. The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, will officially open proceedings on Saturday at 12pm. Make sure you get down there early!

Running Saturday, July 31 & Sunday, August 1, 12pm – 4pm. Free admission.

Strawberry Sessions at Luttrellstown Castle

There is still time to get your hands on tickets for the Strawberry Sessions series of intimate outdoor gigs taking place within the breath-taking surroundings of Luttrellstown Castle, Castleknock over the coming days. Jerry Fish kicked things off on Wednesday night, and Lisa Hannigan and The Riptide Movement are performing Thursday and Friday (alas both concerts are now sold out). But there are some tickets still available for the deadly Wyvern Lingo (performing on Saturday night) and the one and only Jack L (performing afternoon and evening shows on Sunday). But hurry up! Yep, live music is back - you know what to do.

Tickets: €150.00 - €299.95 (sold in pods of four or six). For show times, ticket breakdown info and to make a booking, visit https://www.universe.com/users/onhand-booking-and-events-3V9NBL