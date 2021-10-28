What’s on in Dublin Guide, October 28-November 3

October is almost over but, hey, it’s all fun and games in the city. From an exciting new theatre project to an evening with some of Ireland’s most acclaimed music-makers, these are our top cultural picks for the weekend…

SOUTHSIDE

Straight to Video, The Civic

Writer and actor Emmet Kirwan (Dublin Oldschool) reunites with director Phillip McMahon (THISISPOPBABY) for a promising new ensemble comedy set in a video shop in West Tallaght in 1995. Kirwan plays Barry, the lazy, delusional shop owner who, aside from having to contend with VHS going out of fashion, is having a rotten time with customers, staff members, a video pirate (‘The Video Van Man’) and a local vigilante called ‘The Coach’. Yep, times are tough, and Kirwan’s funny, heartful display sets up its stall during a tumultuous time in Tallaght’s social history. Is this the next big show in Irish theatre? We certainly hope so. Stephen Brennan, Derbhle Crotty and Kate Gilmore co-star.

Running from Thursday, October 28-Saturday, November 6. Main Space. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €15-€29. For more, visit https://www.civictheatre.ie/whats-on/straight-to-video-by-emmet-kirwan/.

Death Drop, Gaiety Theatre

A spectacular drag musical murder mystery? Yes, please. RuPaul's Drag Race USA superstars Ra’Jah O’Hara and Willam take the lead in Holly Stars’s acclaimed killer comedy, set in 1991, about a group of guests who “gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other”. As the evening progresses, our guests begin to spill secrets about their suspicious and sordid pasts. Who will sashay away? Do we have a murderer in our midst? And is that Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes on the cast sheet? Yes... yes, it is. Sounds like a hoot.

Running now until Saturday October 30. Tickets from €21. For more, visit https://www.gaietytheatre.ie/.

Horror at the Stella

For the week that’s in it, the generous folks at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines have decided to bring some of our favourite horror movies (and a few spooky family favourites) back to the big screen. The grown-ups might appreciate a return to Francis Ford Coppola’s trippy rendering of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Friday at 3pm). Or you could book yourself an early afternoon date with Freddy Krueger this weekend (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Sunday at 12.15pm). Meanwhile, The Addams Family are back this Sunday for an early morning screening at 9.40am and – this will please the 90s kids – Hocus Pocus is showing on Saturday at 12pm and Sunday at 9.45pm. You’re spoilt for choice there.

For booking info and more, visit https://stellacinemas.ie/rathmines.

NORTHSIDE

What I (Don’t) Know About Autism, Abbey Theatre (Peacock Stage)

The acclaimed 2020 production by Jody O’Neill returns to the Abbey this week, performed by a cast of autistic and non-autistic actors. O’Neill’s funny, educational and occasionally heart-breaking presentation – inspired by her own experiences with autism – combines narrative, song, dance and direct address to explore a subject matter that is so often misunderstood. Dónal Gallagher directs a cast that features Shay Croke, Paula McGlinchey and Jayson Dockrell-Murray. All performances of O’Neill’s “highly theatrical” offering will be “relaxed”, which means the show will take a relaxed approach to noise, and audience members are free to move about and/or leave the auditorium whenever they wish.

In-person shows now running until Saturday, November 6. Tickets: €16-€25. For times, show and booking info, visit https://www.abbeytheatre.ie/whats-on/what-i-dont-know-about-autism/.

Waking the Dead, The National Leprechaun Museum of Ireland

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Halloween this weekend, which means the walls between the living and the dead are at their thinnest (or so we’ve heard). To celebrate, the National Leprechaun Museum on Jervis Street has launched its immersive Samhain experience, Waking the Dead, an exciting new storytelling show that explores “traditional Irish attitudes and practices relating to death”, and which promises to be the spookiest, most superstitious wake in town. Oh, and just so you know, it’s an adults-only show. You might want to remember that when booking tickets…

Running until Sunday, October 31. Tickets: €20. For more, visit https://www.leprechaunmuseum.ie/.

Feile Classical, 3Arena

Is this the greatest Irish soundtrack of them all? Probably. Following a triumphant show at Semple Stadium in Thurles in 2018, some of the most iconic homegrown bands in Irish musical history will share the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight for one more round of ‘Feile Classical’. Basically, we have An Emotional Fish, Something Happens, The Frank and Walters, Hot House Flowers and The Four Of Us. We also have the Irish Chamber Orchestra. Bring them all together, and the result is a live musical presentation like no other. The mighty Tom Dunne is our curator and host for the evening (we’re in safe hands, so). There may even be a few special guests on the bill… Tonight, October 28. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets: €34.90. For more, visit https://3arena.ie/artist/feile-classical/3225.