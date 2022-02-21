‘What matters more than food is being there to chat to people – it’s about treating the homeless with respect’

Glenda Harrington, founder of the Friends Helping Friends soup kitchen, at her home in Ballymun, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

GLENDA Harrington's prospects were severely limited when, aged 16, she became pregnant and dropped out of school.

However, thanks to the example set by her late father, she has since devoted her life to helping the homeless.

Glenda is the founder of Friends Helping Friends, an outdoor soup kitchen in Dublin city centre which helps feed the homeless every week.

The mother-of-three has also recently completed a degree in addiction studies at UCD – something she never felt possible. Truth be told, it seems anything is possible for this woman.

Brought up in Raheny in a middle-class family, Glenda left her education behind at Holy Saints Secondary School in Clontarf after becoming pregnant.

As a young mother, she moved to a flat in Ballymun to gain independence.

She recalls how her father, Martin, who died 10 years ago, was an outstanding support. When she told him about becoming pregnant, he said: “It’s okay, we’ll deal with everything together.”

It was Martin’s influence that inspired her to help others.

“I saw my dad being charitable growing up,” Glenda said. “And it rubbed off on me. He gave homeless people beds for the night, telling me he had to let them stay because ‘they have nowhere to go’.

“He would say ‘God help them, they have no home’.

"My dad told me how much he loved me all the time. I was devastated when he died 10 years ago at just 57. He was my world.”

Despite his untimely passing, Martin continues to influence his daughter. Glenda says she gets more than any career could ever offer by volunteering to help the homeless.

“People ask what I get out of it,” she said. “If I make a difference in one person’s day, my day has been worth it.

A protest banner hangs from Apollo House, Dublin city centre, in 2017. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

A protest banner hangs from Apollo House, Dublin city centre, in 2017. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

“My dad did influence me to be like this. He was the kindest person I knew. And when he did good, he didn’t make a public service announcement out of it.”

Despite huge challenges, Glenda went on to bring up three children. When a loved one became sick several years ago, she made a promise to help the homeless, as she bargained for the person’s health.

“The reason I did the soup run specifically is because a loved one was ill about seven years ago,” Glenda said.

“I made a bargain. I said to myself if my loved one got better, I’d help the homeless. He got better and a couple of months later, I ended up going to Apollo House.”

Glenda was one of 100 volunteers who occupied the Nama-controlled empty building in Dublin city centre in 2016, in a bid to highlight the homeless crisis.

The occupation gained support from the public across Ireland and was also backed by celebrities, including singers Hozier and Glen Hansard, and film director Jim Sheridan.

“That place changed my whole life in six weeks”, she says. “I came out broken, to the point of being ill, but I continued on with the soup run I started there, two nights a week.

“I’ve been running the soup run for five years now and it feels like it was all meant to be.

“With Apollo, no-one knew what was going to happen, where we were going with it, but we just ran with it.

“The whole country got behind us, people were arriving with dinners, the homeless started coming in to stay there.

“I remember a lad came into the soup run at Apollo. He said he was done with life, that he couldn’t go on. Rain was dripping off his face and he was crying.

“I got him into Apollo and from there he went into drug treatment. He came back to see me a couple of years later. He said ‘what you did, you saved my life’. He was out of treatment and in a recovery house.

"I felt like I made a difference. I just remember he had no fight left, so I fought for him. I gave him my little bit of fight and look what happened.

“If everyone just gives someone their little bit of fight, the world would be a better place.”

Glenda completed a degree in addiction studies at UCD last year.

“I had to leave school when I was pregnant,” she said. “I regret that. I only got my junior cert.

“But recently I did a diploma and was then able to do my degree.

“I was terrified of going to college. I used to sit in the room and think ‘do they know I’m faking this and winging it?’.

“But I did it and came out the other side with good results. It was very intimidating but it pushed me on to learn more. It opened that door for me.

“Getting my diploma first proved to me ‘you can do it, you are able to do this’.

“Now my son Jamie is in college studying social care and he’s working with children in Ballymum. I’d like to think I’ve rubbed off on him.”

Glenda has travelled a long journey but she’s nowhere near the end of it. She intends to put her degree to good use and aims to take on a job where she can “really make a difference”.

“I’d love to work in the service and drug treatment centres, to work maybe with girls in addiction, at risk of losing their kids. I feel I could really achieve something there.”

But for now, she is determined to help as many homeless people as possible, by providing a hot meal and speaking to those who seek help.

“I really feel that what matters more than food with the soup run is being there to chat to people,” she said.

“It’s about treating the homeless with respect. They don’t get it from the State, so they have us to come to talk to and to have a bite to eat.

“You talk to them, you listen and it makes a huge difference to people. Sometimes they ask ‘what’s for dinner?’ and I say back ‘no, what do you want for dinner from this selection – you choose’. It makes a difference, to make them feel they matter, because they do matter.

“I’m frustrated at times because I know that no matter what we do here, it’ll never be enough.

“Single men, in particular, find it almost impossible to get housed right now.

“And the homeless crisis will never stop until the Government puts its hands up and says ‘we need to accept we got this wrong and we need to do this differently’.

“We will do what we can to offer meals and company but I just wish I could do so much more.”