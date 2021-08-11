Kate Stanley Brennan, one of the artists taking part, at the launch of the Dublin Theatre Festival programme. Pic: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Kate Stanley Brennan and Sarah Shine at the launch of the programme for the Dublin Theatre Festival, taking place from September 30 to October 17. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The artistic director of the Dublin Theatre Festival has expressed frustration over current regulations that restrict the numbers allowed to attend indoor live performances.

Speaking after the launch of this year’s festival programme, Willie White called on the Government to bring forward the announcement on expected changes to regulations for the live entertainment sector.

Under current guidelines, audiences will be restricted to 50 people per performance at this year’s socially distanced festival, which runs from September 30 to October 17.

There will be 29 works staged in front of limited live audiences in venues across the city, including the Axis in Ballymun, Draíocht in Blanchardstown and the Pavilion in Dún Laoghaire.

All indoor performances for last year’s festival had to be cancelled due to the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Mr White claimed that Ireland had the “least open” performing arts sector in Europe, where a combination of measures, including vaccination, testing and the compulsory wearing of masks, had allowed for larger audiences at live events.

Mr White praised the Department of Arts for providing supports to the sector during the pandemic, such as the Live Performance Scheme.

However, he said those working in live performance needed time to adjust to any changes and would welcome an announcement “sooner rather than later” from the Government.

“We are expecting an announcement at the end of August but we would all appreciate some clarity on any new regulations before then,” he told Independent.ie.

“We will adapt to any changes but it’s not just a matter of flicking a switch. We will need to figure out what the new regulations are, how we will manage them and what kind of staffing will be required.”

Mr White believes the majority of those attending this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival will already have been fully vaccinated.

“I think a lot of people involved in live performance are frustrated at what seems to be the slow pace of opening up,” he said. “We are all very responsible and want to follow the scientific advice and operate in safe venues.

“We would really value the opportunity to welcome more audiences and sell more tickets. The more information we have, and the sooner we have it, the better.”

This year, the Dublin Theatre Festival received €1m in funding from the Arts Council – the highest amount yet.

However, Mr White explained that much of this money will go towards making up the difference for the tickets they can’t sell due to current audience restrictions, with capacity reduced by at least 75pc.

“Our current plans are for capacities of up to 50 people, but we would really benefit from an acceleration in the pace of reopening,” he said.

“Across Europe, larger numbers of people who are vaccinated, tested or recovered have been gathering, with other countries leading the way in getting live performance back on its feet.”