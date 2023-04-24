‘We’re paying our rent, but we’re the ones being punished’: south Dublin tenants facing ‘backdoor eviction’ threat

The Ridge Hall apartment complex in Ballybrack has 10 tenancies owned by Sprintside Ltd, which is in dispute with the management company

A group of tenants in south Dublin are being threatened with a “backdoor eviction” due to a dispute between their landlord and management company, it has been claimed.

A number of residents of Ridge Hall apartment block in Ballybrack were today protesting as they fear the situation will see them locked out of their homes.

Ridge Hall has ten tenancies owned by Sprintside Ltd. The rest of the apartments in the block are owner occupied. Of the ten tenancies, six are in receipt of HAP.

The tenants received a letter from the management company stating that because of a dispute with Sprintside, it planned to disable access to the building and grounds to the tenants from Monday morning, meaning some residents’ key fobs wouldn’t work.

Last night, they received a letter saying this move would be “postponed”, but the tenants are still worried.

Resident Ciara Davis said: “Our landlord is involved in a dispute with our management company. Nobody can get through to the landlord currently. We’ve tried through every means, letter, emails, nobody can get in touch.

“The management company is in the same boat, which is a bit of a headache for them too.

“But we as tenants under the Sprintside company are being punished, we’re being locked out of our homes for the second time since January.

“I’ve two small children and a lot of the other ladies living here have small children too. We’ve had to take time off work, stay in our apartments because we had no access fobs.

“The management company can’t get in touch with the landlord. We’re the ones suffering, we’re paying our rent, we’re good tenants, but we’re the ones being punished.

“We’d like the landlord to get in touch with the management company so this can all be resolved.

“We received a letter from the management company about a week ago. When this happened back in January, we received the letter at Christmas. It’s been a nightmare.

“It’s been looming since January, it’s very stressful. It’s high anxiety. We as tenants understand the management company is under a lot of pressure as well, and we feel for them in regard to the money they’re owed. But at the end of the day, the stress doesn’t need to be put on us.

“Am I going to be evicted? Do I need to make plans? Do I have a plan B? It’s really stressful for everyone at the moment. The way things are there’s not really a lot of options.

“We’re trying to cling onto everything we can here. We could move to somewhere safer and more settled, but it’s just not possible at the moment.”

Another resident, Sarah Loughlin, is worried she will be locked out of her home again, after a similar incident happened earlier this year.

“Just after Christmas, we arrived home from work, our key fobs and codes were changed. We were locked out of our homes for three hours; we didn’t know what to do.

“It was late in the evening, we called gardaí and they had a three-hour standoff with the Ridge Hall Management Company until codes were released to tenants.

“There’s six women and 12 children altogether. It’s absolutely terrifying for us. We’ve had no sleep, we’re worried and absolutely sick.

“We haven’t told our children this is happening; they’re all gone to school. We’re hoping this is resolved before the kids finish school today.

“Our landlord, Sprintside, owes a debt to the management company. The management company has written to us saying they’re going to deactivate our access to the grounds, to our apartments this morning.

“Yesterday, they wrote to us saying that they’re willing to postpone it, but there’s a question mark as to when we’re going to be locked out. We want our landlord to tackle this immediately, it’s a matter of urgency.”

Sprintside Ltd and Ridge Hall Management Company have been contacted for comment.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett joined tenants from Ridge Hall this morning as they protested against the threat they’ll be locked out of their building.

“This is unacceptable. This is a backdoor eviction, they’ve done nothing wrong, and they’ve paid their rent,” he said.

“It’s absolutely shocking that 10 households, mothers, families with children should be threatened with being locked out of their homes, when they’ve done nothing wrong, because of a row between a landlord and a property management company.

“It really underlines the lack of protections that exist for tenants across the country. They’ve done nothing wrong, and they’re being threatened to be locked out of their homes, leaving them without a roof over their head.

“The company should not be using these tenants as piggies in the middle. I suspect the backdoor eviction may be postponed, but the eviction threat is still hanging over them.

“Their access to the property could be disabled so we need a clear commitment that there will be no access prevented until they get that commitment, they’re very worried and stressed.

“There’s absolutely nothing to stop this. We need legislative certainty about tenants’ rights in these situations.

“There’s a lot of apartment complexes that have landlords and property management companies, then tenants can get caught in the crossfire if there’s a dispute.

“We need protections for tenants in those situations,” Mr Boyd Barrett added.